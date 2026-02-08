iOS 27 to Focus on Bug Fixes, Performance, and Design Tweaks

Apple's new software updates to be previewed at 2026's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) could be relatively modest, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that iOS 27 will be unveiled at WWDC this year, and while it will deliver further Apple Intelligence improvements, the event will be "a fairly muted affair this year." The headline new software features will apparently be a "more personalized Siri with a chatbot interface," as previously rumored, but the software platforms will generally focus on performance improvements, bug fixes, and fine-tuning the design.
Gurman added that the first beta version of iOS 26.4 will release to developers during the week of February 23, featuring "some components" of the long-anticipated improvements to Siri.
WWDC 2026 is likely to be announced toward the end of March and take place in the first or second week of June. The major new software updates unveiled at the event will probably be available to developers in beta immediately after the keynote address, and release to the public in the fall.
Apple turns 50 this year, and its CEO Tim Cook has promised to celebrate the milestone. The big day falls on April 1, 2026.
"I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart ...
In the iOS 26.4 update that's coming this spring, Apple will introduce a new version of Siri that's going to overhaul how we interact with the personal assistant and what it's able to do.
The iOS 26.4 version of Siri won't work like ChatGPT or Claude, but it will rely on large language models (LLMs) and has been updated from the ground up.
Upgraded Architecture
The next-generation...
Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17e on Thursday, February 19, according to Macwelt, the German equivalent of Macworld.
The report, citing industry sources, is available in English on Macworld.
Apple announced the iPhone 16e on Wednesday, February 19 last year, so the iPhone 17e would be unveiled exactly one year later if this rumor is accurate. It is quite uncommon for Apple to unveil...
While the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate is now available ahead of a public release, the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a week away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public in March or April.
Below, we have recapped known or rumored iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 features so far.
iOS 26.3
iPhone to Android Transfer Tool
iOS 26.3 makes it easier...
The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a bigger battery for continued best-in-class battery life, according to a known Weibo leaker.
Citing supply chain information, the Weibo user known as "Digital Chat Station" said that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh. Combined with the efficiency improvements of the A20 Pro chip, made with TSMC's 2nm process, the...