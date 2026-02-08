iOS 27 to Focus on Bug Fixes, Performance, and Design Tweaks

Apple's new software updates to be previewed at 2026's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) could be relatively modest, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.



In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that iOS 27 will be unveiled at WWDC this year, and while it will deliver further Apple Intelligence improvements, the event will be "a fairly muted affair this year." The headline new software features will apparently be a "more personalized Siri with a chatbot interface," as previously rumored, but the software platforms will generally focus on performance improvements, bug fixes, and fine-tuning the design.

Gurman added that the first beta version of iOS 26.4 will release to developers during the week of February 23, featuring "some components" of the long-anticipated improvements to ‌Siri‌.

WWDC 2026 is likely to be announced toward the end of March and take place in the first or second week of June. The major new software updates unveiled at the event will probably be available to developers in beta immediately after the keynote address, and release to the public in the fall.