iOS 27 to Focus on Bug Fixes, Performance, and Design Tweaks

by

Apple's new software updates to be previewed at 2026's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) could be relatively modest, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.

iOS 27 Mock Quick
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that iOS 27 will be unveiled at WWDC this year, and while it will deliver further Apple Intelligence improvements, the event will be "a fairly muted affair this year." The headline new software features will apparently be a "more personalized Siri with a chatbot interface," as previously rumored, but the software platforms will generally focus on performance improvements, bug fixes, and fine-tuning the design.

Gurman added that the first beta version of iOS 26.4 will release to developers during the week of February 23, featuring "some components" of the long-anticipated improvements to ‌Siri‌.

WWDC 2026 is likely to be announced toward the end of March and take place in the first or second week of June. The major new software updates unveiled at the event will probably be available to developers in beta immediately after the keynote address, and release to the public in the fall.

148 comments
153 comments
37 comments
107 comments

Top Rated Comments

RumorConsumer Avatar
RumorConsumer
24 minutes ago at 06:51 pm
Fix it all please. Give us our performance back on macOS, make the interface work. Bring sanity to the vandalism that was done to our platform by the recently poached ??
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nik Avatar
Nik
29 minutes ago at 06:47 pm
Remove Liquid Glass.
Thanks.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nothinghere Avatar
Nothinghere
21 minutes ago at 06:55 pm
I don’t want much. I’m a simple man. How about start with having my notifications sync between all of my Apple devices? My Watch says I have 32 unread messages, my Mac says 6 unread and my phone has 0 unread messages.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
24 minutes ago at 06:52 pm
I am good with OS refinement and bug fixes. I don’t need something new and flashy every release to keep me a customer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
17 minutes ago at 06:58 pm
It’s the exact same rumor every year. It would be nice if they actually delivered these bugfixes and optimizations some time. Even better if we didn’t have to wait a year and new major OS version to fix bugs (while introducing new ones).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RumorConsumer Avatar
RumorConsumer
12 minutes ago at 07:03 pm

It’s the exact same rumor every year. It would be nice if they actually delivered these bugfixes and optimizations some time. Even better if we didn’t have to wait a year and new major OS version to fix bugs (while introducing new ones).
I know. Why does this require a yearly release. Just spend some cash and get it done.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments