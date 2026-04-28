 iOS 27 to Add New Apple Intelligence Photo Editing Tools - MacRumors
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iOS 27 to Add New Apple Intelligence Photo Editing Tools

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Apple will add new Apple Intelligence photo editing tools to the Photos app in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, reports Bloomberg.

iOS 26 Glass Photos Feature
On-device ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will be able to make subtle changes to image quality, positioning, and focus, with the new capabilities joining Clean Up, the sole AI editing feature that Apple has released to date.

The ‌Photos‌ app in ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, and ‌macOS 27‌ will have an ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Tools section when editing an image. Options will include Extend, Enhance, and Reframe.

  • Extend - Extend generates additional image content beyond the original frame of the photo, filling in scenery when changing the crop of an image. This tool will support expanding the edges of an image with zoom gestures.
  • Enhance - Uses AI to automatically tweak color, lighting, and other image parameters, similar to how the auto editing feature works now.
  • Reframe - When used with spatial photos, Reframe will let users change the perspective of an image after it's captured.

Apple apparently hasn't gotten the tools working perfectly, so Extend and Reframe could be delayed or scaled back. Clean Up, Apple's existing AI tool, still has issues even a year and a half after launching. It is able to remove unwanted objects from an image, but it is not as good at filling in missing information as other AI tools from smartphone makers like Samsung and Google.

More on the features coming in ‌iOS 27‌, including Siri updates, can be found in our iOS 27 roundup. ‌iOS 27‌ will be previewed at the WWDC 2026 keynote that's set to take place on June 8, 2026.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tag: Apple Intelligence Guide

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Top Rated Comments

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
19 minutes ago at 11:56 am
It's crazy how these features are already in many other apps. Why can't Apple do anything at all lately?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dominiongamma
7 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Amazing Google and other apps had this stuff for awhile now and does do the job probably a lot better then Apple ever will
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
7 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Apple still hasn’t got extend and reframe working correctly? No-name third-party apps have been doing this for years. How difficult can it be?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tyler O'Bannon Avatar
Tyler O'Bannon
19 minutes ago at 11:56 am
SPOILER: they’re delayed until 2032
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FoxyKaye Avatar
FoxyKaye
24 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Oh god, I hope they bring back Elvis! </Independence Day>
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
monty-ny Avatar
monty-ny
28 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Or just use Google Photos
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments