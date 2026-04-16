4 New Apple Intelligence Features Found in Apple Code, Likely in iOS 27

iOS 27 is likely to introduce at least four new Apple Intelligence features that function within system apps, based on backend code discovered by Nicolás Alvarez and confirmed by MacRumors.



First up, Apple is expected to lean more heavily into Visual Intelligence in iOS 27, since the company is reportedly developing AI wearable devices that will leverage the feature. Apple is reportedly working on smart glasses, AirPods with cameras, and a wearable AI pin or pendant.

To that end, Visual Intelligence appears to be getting at least two new capabilities. One of them will likely let you scan a food nutrition label to get more information, which could well integrate into the Health app. Another will offer to add printed phone numbers/addresses to your Contacts. Visual Intelligence already offers to add calendar dates to your Calendar, so an equivalent feature for contacts makes sense.

Elsewhere, Apple's Wallet app is likely to gain the ability to generate digital passes from scans of things like event tickets, gym membership cards and the like. Google Wallet for Android already does something similar, using AI to determine the content of a pass.

Meanwhile, in Safari, we're expecting a new AI feature that will automatically name Tab Groups for users based on the contents of the tabs within the group.

We can't say with certainty that the above features will work as described, since we're interpreting them from the names of individual code strings. Likewise, we do not know for sure that they will appear in iOS 27 or a future point update of the upcoming software, but given that Apple is working on a smarter version of ‌Siri‌ for iOS 27 with deeper integration across apps, the timing fits.

Apple will unveil iOS 27 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, before launching in September just ahead of when new iPhone models come out.