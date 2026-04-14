Apple and Amazon Ink Satellite Deal Amid Globalstar Takeover

Amazon and Globalstar have announced a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire the satellite operator. News of the deal puts to bed questions about the fate of Apple's exclusive satellite connectivity partner, and reveals how Apple will still benefit.



Alongside the acquisition, Amazon and Apple have signed a separate agreement for Amazon's Leo satellite network to power existing iPhone and Apple Watch satellite features, including Emergency SOS, Messages via satellite, Find My, and Roadside Assistance via satellite.

Amazon said it will continue supporting iPhone and Apple Watch models that use Globalstar's existing and upcoming low Earth orbit constellation, which is being built by MDA Space. Amazon also said it will work with Apple on future satellite services running on the expanded Leo network.





"Apple and Amazon have a long and proven track record of working together through Amazon's core infrastructure services, and we look forward to building on that collaboration with Amazon Leo," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide product marketing. "This ensures our users will continue to have access to the vital satellite features they have come to rely on, including Emergency SOS, Messages, Find My, and Roadside Assistance via satellite, so they can stay safe and connected while off the grid."

Amazon's acquisition deal is expected to close in 2027, subject to the usual regulatory approvals. Bloomberg had reported in October that Globalstar was exploring a sale and had held early talks with SpaceX before the Amazon discussions emerged. As we reported earlier this month, Apple's 20 percent stake in Globalstar was said to be a sticking point in Amazon's bid to acquire the company.

Apple is working on a series of new satellite connectivity features for the iPhone which will apparently require upgrades to Globalstar's infrastructure. They include Apple Maps via satellite, photos in Messages via satellite, connectivity in indoors environments, satellite over 5G, and a satellite API for third-party apps.