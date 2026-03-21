Top Stories: AirPods Max 2, iOS 27 and iPhone Fold Rumors, and More

Just when you thought Apple was done with product announcements for a little while, this week saw one last drop with the AirPods Max 2 making their appearance.



This week also saw fresh rumors about iOS 27 coming later this year while an iOS 26.4 release looks to be right around the corner, and Apple kicked off a series of events around the world in celebration of the company's upcoming 50th anniversary, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

Apple Announces AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip and More

In a surprise move, Apple this week unveiled AirPods Max 2, with key upgrades including the H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation.



The new AirPods Max have the same overall design as the previous generation, with most of the new features coming from the upgrade to the H2 chip, but they do bring a nice set of audio improvements and a new Camera Remote function for the Digital Crown. If you're a current AirPods Max owner and are considering an upgrade, be sure to check out our buyer's guide comparing the two generations.

AirPods Max 2 will be available to order starting Wednesday, March 25, with a launch to follow sometime in early April.



iOS 27 Will Reportedly Be Like Mac OS X Snow Leopard

In his Power On newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that iOS 27 will be similar to 2009's Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that one of Apple's biggest priorities is bug fixes for improved performance and stability.



That isn't to say, however, that the update will be completely devoid of new features, as we have already heard about a number of them that are in the works beyond the significant revamp to Siri that has been repeatedly pushed back. Perhaps most notable for those who dislike the Liquid Glass redesign that arrived in iOS 26, Apple is said to be aiming to include a system-wide slider to allow users to adjust the Liquid Glass effect.



Here Are Apple's Release Notes for iOS 26.4

Apple this week seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.4 and related updates to developers and public beta testers, representing the final versions that will be provided to the public if no additional bugs are found.



Apple shared full release notes for iOS 26.4 as part of the seeding, revealing a few previously unknown changes including a fix for a keyboard accuracy bug and a change to App Store Family Sharing that will allow adults in a group to use different payment methods.

iOS 26.4 also includes support for AirPods Max 2, so the update will definitely be released by the time those arrive in early April, but the iOS 26.4 public release could come as soon as next week.



iPhone Fold: 5 Things We've Learned About Apple's Foldable

It's been a big couple of weeks for foldable iPhone rumors. In case you missed any of them, we've recapped five recent rumors that we previously covered. It sounds like display production for the device may be about to get underway as Apple looks toward a launch later this year, potentially as late as December.



In other foldable smartphone news, Samsung is discontinuing its Galaxy Z TriFold after just three months on the market. The innovative device unfolds twice to reveal a massive 10-inch inner display.



Apple Kicks Off 50th Anniversary With Surprise Alicia Keys Concert in New York

As part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration, Apple is hosting gatherings "around the world" throughout the month of March to celebrate human creativity and ingenuity.



The series kicked off with a surprise concert by Alicia Keysat Apple's retail store overlooking the main concourse at New York City's iconic Grand Central Terminal, with MacRumors in attendance for the event.

Tim Cook then traveled to China for a performance by Li Yuchun at the company's Taikoo Li store in Chengdu, with events in additional countries planned for the next few weeks.



Apple CEO Tim Cook Responds to Retirement Rumors

After a flurry rumors late last year going back and forth about whether his retirement as Apple CEO might be imminent, Tim Cook addressed the rumors in an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan earlier this week.



While Cook referred to the idea as "a rumor," he did not explicitly confirm or deny that he will be stepping down as CEO any time soon, though he did say "I can't imagine life without Apple."

In a separate brief interview with Nikias Molina at the Alicia Keys concert, Cook reiterated that Apple still sees a long life ahead for the iPhone, even as rumors have suggested the company is looking to integrate its technology into other personal devices like augmented-reality glasses and an AI-powered pendant that will be able to gather information from the world around you. "There's so much left that we can do with the iPhone," said Cook. "I think it's going to continue to be the center of people's digital lives."



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