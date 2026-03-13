10+ New Features Coming in iOS 27

We're only three months away from Apple's WWDC 2026 event, which will see the company unveil iOS 27. With the fully revamped version of Siri possibly delayed until September, ‌iOS 27‌ is shaping up to be the update we wanted iOS 26 to be.



There will be new Apple Intelligence features, updates for the iPhone Fold, and more, with the latest rumors summarized below.



Foldable iPhone Features

Apple plans to launch the first foldable iPhone in September, a device that could possibly be called the iPhone Fold. Rumors suggest that it will feature a 5.5-inch display when folded, and a 7.8-inch display when it's opened up like a book.



An iPhone with a larger display that also folds will require some major updates to iOS, and ‌iOS 27‌ will focus on building new interfaces and experiences made for a larger display.

The iPhone Fold will operate like a cross between an iPhone and an iPad, but it will run iOS, not iPadOS, and it won't support ‌iPad‌ apps. When unfolded, the iPhone will have an iPad-like layout that supports multitasking with two apps side-by-side. Many of Apple's iPhone apps will have sidebars on the left of the display, with Apple providing developers with tools to easily adapt their apps to the new layout.

Apple is using a wider design for the iPhone Fold than most foldable smartphone makers have used, and it is rumored to have an iPad-like 4:3 aspect ratio. When the iPhone is closed, it will have a standard iPhone layout that looks like the version of iOS we have now.



Smarter Siri

We were supposed to get the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ version of ‌Siri‌ in iOS 26.4, but Apple is still having problems with development. ‌Siri‌ isn't yet operating as expected, and it's not ready to launch.

Some or all of the new ‌Siri‌ features could be pushed to ‌iOS 27‌, though there's a chance we'll get something new in iOS 26.5. It's a little unclear just what we'll get and when, because ‌iOS 27‌ is also supposed to include a chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ that will operate more like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

We could get an entirely revamped chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ with all of the new features all at once, or we could get the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ update and then chatbot functionality in a later ‌iOS 27‌ update.

Apple is partnering with Google and plans to use a custom AI model built in collaboration with Google's Gemini team for some of the new ‌Siri‌ features, including the ‌Siri‌ chatbot functionality that's coming.



Apple Intelligence Siri Features We're Waiting On

Apple described three specific ways that ‌Siri‌ will improve with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ integration, including personal context, the ability to see what's on the screen to know what the user is talking about, and the capability to do more in and between apps.

‌Siri‌ will understand pronouns, references to content on the screen and in apps, and it will have a short-term memory for follow-up requests.

Personal Context

With personal context, ‌Siri‌ will be able to keep track of emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning more about you to help you complete tasks and keep track of what you've been sent.

Show me the files Eric sent me last week.

Find the email where Eric mentioned ice skating.

Find the books that Eric recommended to me.

Where's the recipe that Eric sent me?

What's my passport number?

Onscreen Awareness

Onscreen awareness will let ‌Siri‌ see what's on your screen and complete actions involving whatever you're looking at. If someone texts you an address, you can tell ‌Siri‌ to add it to their contact card. Or if you're looking at a photo and want to send it to someone, you can ask ‌Siri‌ to do it for you.

Deeper App Integration

Deeper app integration means that ‌Siri‌ will be able to do more in and across apps, performing actions and completing tasks that are just not possible with the personal assistant right now. We don't have a full picture of what ‌Siri‌ will be capable of, but Apple has provided a few examples of what to expect.

Moving files from one app to another.

Editing a photo and then sending it to someone.

Get directions home and share the ETA with Eric.

Send the email I drafted to Eric.

Answers and Images

Back in August 2025, Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi told employees that efforts to update the architecture were promising enough that Apple would be able to implement a "much bigger upgrade" than Apple originally envisioned.

Since then, rumors suggest that Apple will add image generation capabilities to ‌Siri‌, relying on Image Playground. ‌Siri‌ is also expected to get a "World Knowledge" search feature that would provide information on general search queries using information pulled from the web. ‌Siri‌ will be able to summarize web results like ChatGPT to answer questions.



Chatbot Siri

Apple is planning to turn Siri into a full chatbot that users can interact with similarly to Claude or ChatGPT. The ‌Siri‌ chatbot will be deeply integrated into Apple's operating systems at the system level, and it won't be a standalone app experience.

Users will activate ‌Siri‌ by speaking the ‌Siri‌ wake word or pressing on the side button of the iPhone, similar to how ‌Siri‌ works now. There's no word yet on what the ‌Siri‌ chatbot interface will look like, but Apple will need to make major changes if it wants to match the functionality offered by chatbot apps. Right now, there's no way to have a back and forth typed conversation with ‌Siri‌ where the conversation history is visible, and that will need to change.

The ‌Siri‌ chatbot will be able to do everything current chatbots can do, like searching the web for information, analyzing uploaded files, and summarizing information, but since it will be integrated into the iPhone at the system level, ‌Siri‌ will also be able to ingest information from on-device data, control device features and settings, use personal data for tasks, analyze on-screen content, and more.



Siri Design Update

With ‌iOS 27‌, Apple could update Siri's design. There are no specifics about what the redesign might entail, but rumors linked to Apple's upcoming tabletop robot suggest that the company might introduce a version of ‌Siri‌ that's more animated, similar to the Mac Finder logo. That more animated version of ‌Siri‌ could also come to the iPhone and ‌iPad‌.



Core AI Framework

Apple will introduce a Core AI framework for developers that replaces the current Core ML framework. The Core AI framework will provide developers with a way to integrate AI models into their apps.



Liquid Glass

‌iOS 27‌ is likely to include refinements for the Liquid Glass design that Apple introduced with ‌iOS 26‌. There have already been some changes in the iOS 26.1 and iOS 26.2 updates, but ‌iOS 27‌ will provide Apple with the opportunity to make more bigger adjustments.



AI Calendar App

‌iOS 27‌ could include a Calendar app that incorporates AI.



AI Health Features

Apple planned a full AI-powered Health+ subscription service, but plans have been scaled back. Some components that Apple planned to implement could still be introduced in ‌iOS 27‌, though it's unclear what we'll get.

Health+ reportedly would have provided health recommendations in the Health app, delivering detailed health reports, videos that explain medical conditions, and wellness tips.



New Satellite Features

Apple is working on several new satellite features for the iPhone, and it's possible some features could be introduced as soon as 2027. Timing on Apple's satellite improvements is unclear, though, and behind-the-scenes updates from Apple's satellite partner Globalstar are required.

Rumored features:

Apple Maps via satellite

Photos in Messages via satellite

Satellite API framework for third-party apps

Satellite over 5G

Satellite connectivity without the need for a view of the sky

Some of these features might require new hardware, but options like ‌Apple Maps‌ via satellite would not require components beyond what's available now.

Performance and Stability

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has described iOS 27 as a "Snow Leopard" update, suggesting that Apple will focus on improving underlying performance and quality.

Apple is prioritizing cleaning up the iOS code and removing anything that's outdated, which could mean upgrading apps to improve performance and rewriting some existing features to be more efficient. The code updates could provide a more responsive, faster version of iOS.

Apple is also aiming for efficiency improvements that could translate into tangible battery life gains.



Launch Date

New versions of iOS, macOS, and Apple's other software platforms will be previewed in June at WWDC before launching in September just ahead of when new iPhone models come out.