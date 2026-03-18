iOS 26.4 Fixes iPhone Keyboard Accuracy Bug

The iOS 26.4 update that Apple plans to release as soon as next week includes improvements for the built-in iOS keyboard. In its notes for the software, Apple says iOS 26.4 offers "improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly."



There was a bug in iOS that caused some characters to be missed when a user was typing quickly. The character appeared to be tapped in the keyboard, but was ultimately not inserted.

The missed characters could impact how auto-correct worked, as it was unable to predict what the users meant to type when there was a missed character.

There were multiple complaints about the bug on Reddit and other sites. Users said they felt the keyboard had gotten much worse in iOS 26, leading to far more typos. With iOS 26.4, this issue should be addressed, preventing the missed letters from causing words to be misinterpreted by autocorrect.

If you've experienced issues with the iOS keyboard that have been fixed in iOS 26.4, let us know in the comments below.

Update: An earlier version of this article mentioned a viral video that highlighted an issue where a letter would be replaced with another when typing, but it turns out the user was using QuickPath and did not have autocorrect enabled. The video features QuickPath's intended behavior, and does not serve as an example of the issue that was fixed, but some of the comments on the video likely related to the issue that Apple did address with the iOS 26.4 update.