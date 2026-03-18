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iOS 26.4 Fixes iPhone Keyboard Accuracy Bug

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The iOS 26.4 update that Apple plans to release as soon as next week includes improvements for the built-in iOS keyboard. In its notes for the software, Apple says iOS 26.4 offers "improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly."

ios 26 4 keyboard
There was a bug in iOS that caused some characters to be missed when a user was typing quickly. The character appeared to be tapped in the keyboard, but was ultimately not inserted.

The missed characters could impact how auto-correct worked, as it was unable to predict what the users meant to type when there was a missed character.

There were multiple complaints about the bug on Reddit and other sites. Users said they felt the keyboard had gotten much worse in iOS 26, leading to far more typos. With iOS 26.4, this issue should be addressed, preventing the missed letters from causing words to be misinterpreted by autocorrect.

If you've experienced issues with the iOS keyboard that have been fixed in iOS 26.4, let us know in the comments below.

Update: An earlier version of this article mentioned a viral video that highlighted an issue where a letter would be replaced with another when typing, but it turns out the user was using QuickPath and did not have autocorrect enabled. The video features QuickPath's intended behavior, and does not serve as an example of the issue that was fixed, but some of the comments on the video likely related to the issue that Apple did address with the iOS 26.4 update.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

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Top Rated Comments

H
hieranonymous
52 minutes ago at 10:53 am
The overall typing experience on iOS has been getting worse for several years now. It often feels like the keyboard is actively working against the user. And I find myself having to proofread everything because autocorrect will randomly change words in nonsensical ways like a mischievous gremlin.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
N47H
36 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I wish they’d address the awful in browser keyboard that means so many of us end up writing.like.this.far.too.often.

That’s the main keyboard fix we need. Just make that return button half the size and we solve this headache!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aDRock1154 Avatar
aDRock1154
1 hour ago at 10:46 am
So, I'm not going crazy. Good to know!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
horsefeathers
48 minutes ago at 10:58 am
I hope this is true and not Apple saying things for the sake of saying them.

I’ve almost switched ecosystems due to this. I can no longer type as I am required to, I’ve even disabled “character preview” in keyboard settings because it seems to *somewhat* improve the accuracy.

It’s horrible. To add insult to injury there are almost 0 apps using the new stylized keyboard in iOS 26. Apple apps are still the only apps — many months after release — that have changed their keyboard.

No other developers really care, so depending on which app you’re in your keyboard looks different and jumps all over the place.

Awful, horrible design. No excuses for it and people really should be fired.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eurisko2 Avatar
Eurisko2
54 minutes ago at 10:51 am

So, I'm not going crazy. Good to know!
Well, you COULD still be going crazy. You just didn't forget how to type on your keyboard. 😁
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
38 minutes ago at 11:08 am

The keyboard is so terrible to type with, so!fingers crossed.
Well that explains your problem -- don't type with fingers crossed. :D
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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