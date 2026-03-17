Samsung to Discontinue Galaxy Z TriFold After Just Three Months

Samsung is set to discontinue the Galaxy Z TriFold globally after just three months on sale (via Bloomberg).



The company will start by ceasing sales of the device in Korea, where it has been on sale since December. Samsung plans to discontinue the device in the United States once it clears its inventory.

Samsung's website already lists the TriFold as "sold out," but customers are still able to buy the device at Samsung stores. It launched in the United States in January and costs $2,899.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung's first smartphone that has a larger total display area thanks to folding twice, featuring a 10-inch display when opened and a 6.5-inch cover screen when closed, with "minimized creasing." A third of the display is just 3.9mm thick when the smartphone is unfolded.

It contains a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system with one battery behind each display panel, making it the largest battery that Samsung has used in a smartphone to date. There are three cameras on the rear of the device, including a 200-megapixel wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. There is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and another on the main screen.

Samsung touted unique capabilities for the Galaxy Z TriFold, such as using three different portrait-sized apps side-by-side, watching full-screen content, vertical tablet-style reading, two differently sized hinges that work together with a dual-rail structure, and an alarm that alerts the user if it's folded incorrectly.