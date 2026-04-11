Top Stories: iPhone Rumors, Apple's MacBook Neo Dilemma, and More

Rumors continue to fly about Apple's next flagship iPhone updates coming later this year, while it appears that the popularity of Apple's new MacBook Neo might actually be putting the company into a bit of a dilemma.



This week also saw the release of iOS and macOS 26.4.1, plus several popular apps launched new versions for CarPlay, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another five months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices, so be sure to check out our updated recap outlining everything we've heard.



It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component will be moved under the screen on the devices, which will result in merely a smaller Dynamic Island.



Apple is Reportedly Facing a 'Massive Dilemma' With the MacBook Neo

The all-new MacBook Neo has been such a hit that Apple is facing a "massive dilemma," according to Taiwan-based tech columnist and former Bloomberg reporter Tim Culpan.



The A18 Pro chip in the MacBook Neo has a 5-core GPU and is a "binned" version of the A18 Pro with 6-core GPU used in the iPhone 16 Pro. Chips discovered to have a faulty GPU core in the manufacturing process would normally be discarded, but with binning Apple is able to use some of these chips in other devices like the MacBook Neo. But with the MacBook Neo proving so popular, Apple is quickly running out of A18 Pro chips with the 5-core GPU.

In order to meet demand, Apple may be faced with having to intentionally disable a core on fully functional A18 Pro chips to maintain specs on the machine, impacting profit margins.

The company is likely already stockpiling binned A19 Pro chips from this year's Pro iPhone models to use in an updated MacBook Neo due next year. The iPhone Air already uses binned A19 Pro chips with a 5-core GPU, but it has not been selling well and thus there may still be significant numbers of those chips available for next year's MacBook Neo.



New Apple TV Waiting for Siri: Here's What's Coming When It Launches

We're long overdue for an Apple TV update, and there have been rumors about an imminent refresh since late last year. It's now sounding like we're not going to get a new version for several months because of Siri delays.



If you're holding out for a new model, we've put together a recap of what to expect when it eventually comes out so you can decide whether to continue to wait, or buy now.



Apple CarPlay Just Got Three Popular iPhone Apps

Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen received three popular apps last week: ChatGPT, Google Meet, and Audiomack.

in an Aston Martin CarPlay Ultra in an Aston Martin

iOS 26.4.1 Includes These Two Changes for iPhones

In addition, WhatsApp released a revamped CarPlay app that improves upon the basic Siri-based functionality that was previously available, offering full access to recent chats and call history, favorite contacts, and more.

After we spotted signs of it in our site analytics earlier this week, Apple released iOS and iPadOS 26.4.1 on Wednesday. The update includes a fix for an iOS 26.4 bug affecting iCloud syncing, and it also turns on Stolen Device Protection by default for additional users.



Apple followed that up with a macOS 26.4.1 update on Thursday that includes a fix for a Wi-Fi issue on the new M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models.



Leaker: Foldable iPhone Won't Be Called iPhone Fold, But 'iPhone Ultra'

The Apple rumor mill has been calling Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone the iPhone Fold, but one prominent leaker claims it will arrive under an "iPhone Ultra" name.



This week also saw our first look at high-quality dummy units of the iPhone Fold or Ultra amid mixed rumors on when the device might actually become available. The latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is that it should launch alongside or shortly after the iPhone 18 Pro models, although supplies may be tight at first as Apple works out production issues.

Expect pricing to come in at around $2,000 or even higher depending on storage capacity.



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