Top Stories: Tim Cook Stepping Down, iPhone 18 Pro Colors, and More

It wasn't necessarily a surprise given circulating rumors, but the biggest news in the Apple world this week was the announcement that Tim Cook will be stepping down as CEO, with John Ternus taking over the reins as of September 1.



Other recent news included updated details on color options for the iPhone 18 Pro, as well as fresh rumors about the standard iPhone 18 and timing for the launch of the highly anticipated touch screen-equipped MacBook Pro and updated Mac Studio, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Stepping Down, John Ternus Taking Over

Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down as chief executive officer, and hardware engineering chief John Ternus is set to take over, Apple announced this week.



Cook will continue on as Apple CEO through the summer, with Ternus set to join Apple's Board of Directors and take over as CEO on September 1, 2026. Cook is going to transition to executive chairman, and he will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

In an all-hands meeting for Apple employees following the announcement, Cook said that he remains healthy and that he plans to stay in the executive chairman role "for a long time."

Apple's current chip chief Johny Srouji will also be taking on an expanded role as Chief Hardware Officer, adding oversight of the Hardware Engineering group that had reported to John Ternus to his existing responsibilities with Apple's Hardware Technologies group.



iPhone 18 Pro's Four Rumored Colors Revealed, Including 'Dark Cherry'

A source said to be familiar with Apple's supply chain recently revealed the color options Apple is planning for the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max.



The information comes from Macworld, which says the signature new color for this year's Pro models will be Dark Cherry, a deep wine-like red. While other sources had previously reported on a "Dark Red" option, the hue is said to be considerably closer to wine than a brighter red.

According to Macworld's source, Apple has been working on four color options for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and Pro Max, with the following Pantone codes said to be in use internally:

Light Blue (Pantone 2121), resembling the current iPhone 17's Mist Blue

Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), the headline new color

Dark Gray (Pantone 426C)

Silver (Pantone 427C), similar to the current generation

MacBook Pro With Touch Screen and New Mac Studio Likely 'Postponed'

The global memory chip shortage may result in the next MacBook Pro and Mac Studio models launching later than expected, according to the latest rumor.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly stated that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a touch screen are slated to launch in late 2026 to early 2027. In his Power On newsletter this week, though, he said to be prepared for the laptops to potentially arrive towards the end of that timeframe due to the chip shortage.

In other words, early 2027 is now more likely than late 2026.

Gurman previously expected a new Mac Studio to launch around the middle of 2026, which pointed towards an announcement around WWDC 2026 in June. However, in his newsletter, he wrote that sources within Apple believe that the next Mac Studio models will not ship until around October this year as a result of the shortage.



Leaker: Apple Downgrading iPhone 18 to Cut Costs

Apple is downgrading the planned specifications of the standard iPhone 18 to cut costs, a leaker claims.



In a new post on Weibo, the user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said that the ‌iPhone 18‌ features "certain manufacturing downgrades" that bring it more into line with the low-cost iPhone 18e model. The decision is said to be "a cost-cutting measure" that will "effectively bring it in line with the '18e' model."

In follow-up posts, the leaker provided further detail indicating the iPhone 18 is likely to see downgrades to the display and main chip compared to Apple's original plans.



iOS 27 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPhone Models

iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer, according to Instant Digital, a known Apple leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.



If this rumor is accurate, iOS 27 will drop support for the following iPhone models, although they will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few years:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

macOS 27 Will Mark the End of an Era

During its Platforms State of the Union segment at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that macOS 26 Tahoe is the final major macOS version for Intel-based Macs.



The upcoming macOS 27 release will be compatible with Apple silicon Macs only, meaning that you will need a Mac with an M-series chip or a MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro chip in order to install the software update. macOS 27 should be available in beta starting in June, and the update will likely be widely released in September.



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