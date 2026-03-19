Analyst: Foldable iPhone Likely to Ship in December, iPhone 18 Plus is Possible Next Year

In a research note for investment bank Barclays earlier this month, Apple analyst Tim Long said his supply chain sources mentioned the possibility of the iPhone 18 base model being announced in March next year, rather than in September this year. This split launch has been widely rumored by multiple sources in recent months.



More interestingly, Long dropped two unique pieces of information.

First, he said shipments of the rumored foldable iPhone will likely begin in December this year, a few months after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launch in the usual September timeframe. A similar situation occurred in 2017, with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launching in September, and the iPhone X launching in November.

Second, Long said that Apple plans to release two other devices alongside the iPhone 18 base model in March next year, including a lower-end iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2. Long mentioning the possibility of an iPhone 18 Plus is notable, as we have not heard any other rumors about such a device.



It is unclear if Long mentioning the possibility of an iPhone 18 Plus is simply spitballing, or if it is information that he received from his supply chain contacts. There have been multiple reports about a revamped iPhone Air being in the works for next year, so an iPhone 18 Plus seems quite unlikely for now, but we shall see what happens.

Apple does not break down its iPhone sales on a model-by-model basis, but various reports and research firms have indicated that both the Plus and Air have been unpopular relative to other iPhone models over the years. The return of a Plus model does not seem entirely out of the realm of possibility, if the Air has sold even worse than the Plus, and there is still a chance that the Air model was a one-off release. But, if an iPhone 18 Plus was truly coming next March, we probably would have heard more rumors about it by now.

This is the first time we have heard these claims, so treat them with some skepticism for now.