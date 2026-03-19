Skip to Content

Apple's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Coming to Three More Countries

by

Apple kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a surprise Alicia Keys performance at its Grand Central store in New York last week, and it has since hosted similar events in China and South Korea. Next up, we have discovered that Apple is planning to host additional celebrations in Canada, France, and Thailand.

Apple Logo Sketch Feature
On its Canadian website, Apple says it will be hosting a talk with professional figure skater Elladj Baldé, as part of its free Today at Apple program. However, the page does not indicate which Apple Store will be hosting this session or when it will take place, and Apple is not yet allowing customers to reserve a spot.

"Join us to celebrate 50 years of thinking different at Apple with professional figure skater Elladj Baldé," says Apple. "Discover how he uses ice as a catalyst for creativity and change — inspiring a new generation of athletes to be fearlessly authentic."

Alicia Keys Grand CentralAlicia Keys performs at Apple Grand Central in New York

On his Instagram page, Baldé can be seen skating on a frozen lake in Canada's Banff National Park. He recorded a video of himself with the iPhone 17 Pro's Dual Capture mode, which captures footage from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

In France, there will be four Today at Apple sessions tied to the company's 50th anniversary at Apple's Champs-Élysées store in Paris. Two of the sessions take place on Wednesday, March 25, and another two follow on Thursday, March 26.

Apple Store CORTISSouth Korean boy band CORTIS performs at Apple Myeongdong in Seoul

The sessions will feature DJ and producer Myd, graphic designer So Me, fictional radio station SOPORI FM, and musician and producer Boombass.

In Thailand, there will be a Today at Apple session at Apple's Iconsiam store in Bangkok, on Saturday, March 21. The session is already full.

Apple 50 year anniversary Chengdu Chris Lee performance 01Li Yuchun performs at Apple Taikoo Li in Chengdu, China

"Discover your creative power and celebrate '50 Years of Thinking Different' with Apple in a session where Molly, the artist behind Crybaby, will guide you in thinking differently to express yourself through art," says Apple. "She'll share her inspirations and work techniques, showing you how to transform emotions into dreamy characters and then create unique stickers using Procreate on iPad and Apple Pencil."

Apple turns 50 on April 1, and it promised to celebrate throughout March, with each gathering focused on how Apple products fuel creativity.

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Apple Store, Today at Apple

Popular Stories

AirPods Max 2 Feature

Apple Announces AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip and More

Monday March 16, 2026 6:12 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled AirPods Max 2, with key upgrades including the H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. The new AirPods Max have the same overall design as the previous generation, with most of the new features coming from the upgrade to the H2 chip:- Adaptive ...
Read Full Article362 comments
Apple Logo Sketch Feature

Apple Unveiled a Surprise New Product Today

Monday March 16, 2026 10:50 am PDT by
Surprise! Apple today unveiled the AirPods Max 2, despite no rumors suggesting that a new version of Apple's over-ear headphones were imminent. Key upgrades compared to the previous AirPods Max include Apple's H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. AirPods Max ...
Read Full Article
apple design award 2025

Apple Announces 2025 Design Award Winners Ahead of WWDC 2025

Tuesday June 3, 2025 10:14 am PDT by
As we wait for WWDC to kick off next Monday, Apple today announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement. The 2025 Apple Design Award winners are listed below, with one app and one game selected per category: Delight and Fun - CapWords (App) and Balatro (Game) Innovation - Play (App) and PBJ -...
Read Full Article25 comments

Top Rated Comments

E
Evagoras2001
51 minutes ago at 08:40 am
London ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hybrid_x Avatar
hybrid_x
47 minutes ago at 08:44 am
USA: Music performance

South Korea: Music performance

China: Music performance

Canada: Conversation with a figure skater

Does Apple hate Canada, or just not understand Canadians? Cultural stereotypes are apparently a very real thing at Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments