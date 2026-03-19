Apple's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Coming to Three More Countries

Apple kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a surprise Alicia Keys performance at its Grand Central store in New York last week, and it has since hosted similar events in China and South Korea. Next up, we have discovered that Apple is planning to host additional celebrations in Canada, France, and Thailand.



On its Canadian website, Apple says it will be hosting a talk with professional figure skater Elladj Baldé, as part of its free Today at Apple program. However, the page does not indicate which Apple Store will be hosting this session or when it will take place, and Apple is not yet allowing customers to reserve a spot.

"Join us to celebrate 50 years of thinking different at Apple with professional figure skater Elladj Baldé," says Apple. "Discover how he uses ice as a catalyst for creativity and change — inspiring a new generation of athletes to be fearlessly authentic."

Alicia Keys performs at Apple Grand Central in New York

On his Instagram page, Baldé can be seen skating on a frozen lake in Canada's Banff National Park. He recorded a video of himself with the iPhone 17 Pro's Dual Capture mode, which captures footage from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

In France, there will be four Today at Apple sessions tied to the company's 50th anniversary at Apple's Champs-Élysées store in Paris. Two of the sessions take place on Wednesday, March 25, and another two follow on Thursday, March 26.

South Korean boy band CORTIS performs at Apple Myeongdong in Seoul

The sessions will feature DJ and producer Myd, graphic designer So Me, fictional radio station SOPORI FM, and musician and producer Boombass.

In Thailand, there will be a Today at Apple session at Apple's Iconsiam store in Bangkok, on Saturday, March 21. The session is already full.

Li Yuchun performs at Apple Taikoo Li in Chengdu, China

"Discover your creative power and celebrate '50 Years of Thinking Different' with Apple in a session where Molly, the artist behind Crybaby, will guide you in thinking differently to express yourself through art," says Apple. "She'll share her inspirations and work techniques, showing you how to transform emotions into dreamy characters and then create unique stickers using Procreate on iPad and Apple Pencil."

Apple turns 50 on April 1, and it promised to celebrate throughout March, with each gathering focused on how Apple products fuel creativity.