Skip to Content

AirPods Max 2 Reveal iOS 26.4 Launch Date

by

Apple today introduced the second-generation version of its over-ear AirPods Max headphones, and some of the software requirements in the fine print give us some insight into when Apple's iOS 26.4 update will be released to the public.

airpods max orange
To use several of the added features like Live Translation, the ‌AirPods Max‌ 2 will need to be paired with an iPhone running iOS 26.4, an iPad running iPadOS 26.4, or a Mac running macOS Tahoe 26.4.

The AirPods are set to launch in early April, which means iOS 26.4 and its sister updates will need to launch during the same time frame. iOS 26.4 will be here by the first week of April, and it could even launch before the end of March.

We're at the fourth beta now, so the release candidate version could come at any time. The release candidate likely includes ‌AirPods Max‌ 2 mentions in the code, so Apple was probably holding back on providing it to developers and public beta testers until the ‌AirPods Max‌ 2 were announced.

Apple plans to begin accepting preorders for the ‌AirPods Max‌ 2 on Wednesday, March 25. There is no more specific launch date than "early April," which suggests the first week and a half of the month.

Features that require iOS 26.4 include Live Translation, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, "Siri" wake word support, Voice Isolation, and the new Digital Crown controls for using the ‌AirPods Max‌ as a camera button. Apple says the feature set will require the latest ‌AirPods Max‌ firmware as well as the iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 software.

Related Roundups: AirPods Max, iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forums: AirPods, iOS 26

Popular Stories

Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article26 comments
iOS 27 Mock Quick

10+ New Features Coming in iOS 27

Friday March 13, 2026 2:13 pm PDT by
We're only three months away from Apple's WWDC 2026 event, which will see the company unveil iOS 27. With the fully revamped version of Siri possibly delayed until September, iOS 27 is shaping up to be the update we wanted iOS 26 to be. There will be new Apple Intelligence features, updates for the iPhone Fold, and more, with the latest rumors summarized below. Foldable iPhone Features...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 27 Mock Quick

iOS 27 Will Reportedly Be Like Mac OS X Snow Leopard

Sunday March 15, 2026 9:42 am PDT by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that iOS 27 will be similar to 2009's Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that one of Apple's biggest priorities is bug fixes for improved performance and stability. During WWDC 2008's State of the Union, Apple showed a slide that said Mac OS X Snow Leopard had "0 new features," as it opted to focus on performance and...
Read Full Article242 comments

Top Rated Comments

Jarman74 Avatar
Jarman74
20 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Well... "AirPods Max 2 Reveal iOS 26.4 Launch Time Frame" would have been appreciated.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
17 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Not really much of a reveal anyway. I think anyone could've guessed 26.4 was being released either end of March or beginning of April. We're already at B4 with weekly updates. RC is likely coming this week or next week.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
AkzsytNats
13 minutes ago at 09:47 am
5 stories on the homepage today about APM's for MacRumors. Either it is a slow news day, or these headphones are just THAT exciting, LOL.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Diopter Avatar
Diopter
9 minutes ago at 09:52 am

5 stories on the homepage today about APM's for MacRumors
“The search engine optimization will continue until morale improves!”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments