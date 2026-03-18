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Apple Seeds iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 Release Candidates

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Apple today seeded the release candidate version of upcoming iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 updates to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming a week after Apple provided the fourth betas. The release candidate represents the final version of iOS 26.4 that will be provided to the public if no additional bugs are found.

ios 26 4 pastel
Registered developers and public beta testers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 add multiple new features to the iPhone and the ‌iPad‌. A Playlist Playground feature in Apple Music lets you generate songs for any idea, mood, emotion, or activity using a text-based prompt. There's also a Concerts Near You feature for finding local shows, and a redesigned look for albums and playlists with full-page artwork.

Apple Podcasts is getting native video podcasting capabilities that will make it easier to create, distribute, and monetize video podcast content through the Podcasts app. Video episodes will integrate with existing Apple podcasts features, like personalized recommendations and editorial suggestions.

There are new emoji characters in iOS 26.4, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca, and landslide.

Stolen Device Protection is enabled by default, there's a new ambient music widget, new average bedtime metrics in the sleep app, and plenty more. All of the features in iOS 26.4 can be found in our iOS 26.4 beta features guide.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

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