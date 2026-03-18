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Tim Cook on iPhone's Future: 'There's So Much Left That We Can Do'

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In an interview with Nikias Molina at New York's Grand Central Terminal last week, Apple's CEO Tim Cook briefly commented on the future of the iPhone.

iPhone 17 Pro Colors
"There's so much left that we can do with the iPhone," said Cook. "I think it's going to continue to be the center of people's digital lives."

While this is just typical corporate speak, it is still interesting that Cook thinks the iPhone will remain the core device in people's lives, given that Apple is pushing into new areas like spatial computing. Apple is reportedly also working on things such as augmented reality glasses and an AI-powered pendant without a screen.

Next year, the iPhone turns 20, and the device's popularity is still reaching new heights. iPhone revenue last quarter came in at $85.2 billion, a new all-time high. Cook said iPhone demand during the quarter was "simply staggering."

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said Cook, in January.

It remains to be seen if there is ever a device that supplants the iPhone, and smartphones in general, but Cook is certainly not worried right now.

"iPhone's going to be around for a very long time," he said.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tag: Tim Cook
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

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