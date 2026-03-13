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Apple Kicks Off 50th Anniversary With Surprise Alicia Keys Concert in New York

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Apple mysteriously shut down its Grand Central Terminal store in New York City today, and it turns out it was for an impromptu Alicia Keys concert to celebrate Apple's upcoming 50th anniversary.

apple alicia keys 50th
Apple quietly invited select YouTubers and members of the media (including MacRumors) to the store location, but kept the performer secret until Alicia Keys took the stage. Preparations for the concert started yesterday, with Apple setting up a stage, audio equipment, and lights, complete with Keys' signature pink piano.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, marketing chief Greg Joswiak, retail head Deirdre O'Brien, and hardware engineering boss John Ternus were at the Grand Central Terminal location for the concert. Members of the public that are in the area are also able to watch the performance.

alicia key concert 2
Alicia Keys has a history with Apple, and has performed at Apple events several times in the past. In September 2016, she was at the Apple Music Festival 10 in London, and she sang at the NYC Holiday Masquerade Ball in December 2022 as part of Apple's live concert series. Keys also was one of the first artists to have an immersive video experience on Apple Vision Pro with the 3D Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room experience.

apple grand central alicia keys
Earlier this week, Cook said that Apple planned to celebrate Apple's 50th anniversary over the coming weeks, recognizing the "creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology."

It appears that the private concert is the first of Apple's celebrations that are set to take place over the next two and a half weeks. Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company's actual 50th anniversary is on April 1, 2026.

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