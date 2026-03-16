AirPods Max 2's Digital Crown Has a Useful New Feature

While the new AirPods Max 2 have the same overall design as the previous AirPods Max, the Digital Crown has received a small but useful upgrade.



On the AirPods Max 2, a new Camera Remote feature allows you to press the Digital Crown to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using Apple's Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on an iPhone or iPad.

Apple says this feature requires AirPods Max 2 that are running the latest firmware and paired with iPhone and iPad models running iOS 26.4 or iPadOS 26.4 or later. Those software versions are still in beta testing, but they will be released in time for the AirPods Max 2 launch in early April, barring any unforeseen delays.

Here are all of the Digital Crown controls on AirPods Max 2:

Turn for volume control

Press once to play or pause media

Press once to answer a call or mute or unmute

Press once for camera remote

Press twice to end a call

Press twice to skip forward

Press three times to skip back

Press and hold for Siri

Other upgrades compared to the previous generation include the H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation. In addition, AirPods Max 2 support a shorter "Siri" command alongside the longer "Hey Siri."

Read our other AirPods Max 2 coverage to learn more:

AirPods Max 2 will be available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting Wednesday, March 25, with U.S. pricing set at $549. Apple says the headphones will launch in early April, but it has yet to provide a specific release date.