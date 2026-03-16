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Apple Announces AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip and More

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Apple today unveiled AirPods Max 2, with key upgrades including the H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation.

AirPods Max 2
The new AirPods Max have the same overall design, with most of the new features coming from the upgrade to the H2 chip. For example, with the H2 chip and improved computational audio algorithms, Apple says the AirPods Max 2 deliver up to 1.5× more effective active noise cancellation than the previous generation.

Apple says Transparency mode, which lets in some noise from the surrounding environment, sounds even more natural on the AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2 feature a new high dynamic range amplifier for "even cleaner audio," and Apple says Spatial Audio content "sounds better than ever." The headphones also have reduced wireless audio latency compared to the previous generation.

AirPods Max 2 Colors
A new camera remote feature allows users to press the Digital Crown on the AirPods Max 2 to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using Apple's Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on an iPhone or iPad.

Like the previous AirPods Max with a USB-C port, the AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio with the included USB-C cable.

AirPods Max 2 will be available to order on Apple.com starting Wednesday, March 25 in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries, and they will launch at some point in early April. Color options remain Midnight, Starlight, Orange, Purple, and Blue. In the U.S., AirPods Max 2 have the same $549 price as the previous AirPods Max.

AirPods Max continue to come with a Smart Case, which has the same design as always.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
40 minutes ago at 06:13 am
Didn't expect that.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aquamite Avatar
Aquamite
33 minutes ago at 06:19 am

We finally get Apple Lossless Support using a USB-C cable…lol..fixed that mistake.

Another dumb mistake that they fixed with the Gen 1 product; similar to how they fixed the Studio Display Gen 1’s bad webcam with the better camera in the Studio Display Gen 2 announced last week.
That was already present on the first gen with USB-C.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
goonie4life9
36 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Yowza, Apple’s break-neck pace of innovation continues! Tim sure wasn’t kidding when he said the pipeline has never been more packed and stronger than ever. This looks to be a super cycle year for Apple!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gmanist1000 Avatar
gmanist1000
33 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Finally a surprise release nobody expected. Not a single rumor about this. I miss the old days when it was like this....
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Rod Avatar
Mr. Rod
31 minutes ago at 06:21 am

We finally get Apple Lossless Support using a USB-C cable…lol..fixed that mistake.
USB-C was already introduced in the 2024 Gen 1 revision
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
37 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Without rumors? Wow.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments