Apple Announces AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip and More

Apple today unveiled AirPods Max 2, with key upgrades including the H2 chip, increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation.



The new AirPods Max have the same overall design, with most of the new features coming from the upgrade to the H2 chip. For example, with the H2 chip and improved computational audio algorithms, Apple says the AirPods Max 2 deliver up to 1.5× more effective active noise cancellation than the previous generation.

Apple says Transparency mode, which lets in some noise from the surrounding environment, sounds even more natural on the AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2 feature a new high dynamic range amplifier for "even cleaner audio," and Apple says Spatial Audio content "sounds better than ever." The headphones also have reduced wireless audio latency compared to the previous generation.



A new camera remote feature allows users to press the Digital Crown on the AirPods Max 2 to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using Apple's Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on an iPhone or iPad.

Like the previous AirPods Max with a USB-C port, the AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio with the included USB-C cable.

AirPods Max 2 will be available to order on Apple.com starting Wednesday, March 25 in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries, and they will launch at some point in early April. Color options remain Midnight, Starlight, Orange, Purple, and Blue. In the U.S., AirPods Max 2 have the same $549 price as the previous AirPods Max.

AirPods Max continue to come with a Smart Case, which has the same design as always.