Apple This November: iOS 26.2 Beta, Rumored New Products, and More

Tomorrow is Halloween, and then November is upon us. Below, we outline what to expect from Apple next month, as the slower holiday season approaches.

iOS 26
Apple is expected to kick off November by releasing iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. With beta testing now wrapped up, the updates will likely be released this Monday, November 3 or Tuesday, November 4.

iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1 let you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. iPadOS 26.1 also reintroduces a version of the Slide Over feature for multitasking, and it expands the Apple Vision Pro app to iPads. With visionOS 26.1, videos in the Spatial Gallery app will show playback controls and video length while in immersive view.

watchOS 26.1 and tvOS 26.1 are minor updates, with bug fixes and performance improvements.

The beta train never stops, with Apple likely to seed the first betas of iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, macOS 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2 in the first or second week of November. Apple typically releases the "point-two" updates in mid-December, before Apple's software engineers take time off for the holiday season.

We are still waiting on Apple's promised U.S. passport feature in the iPhone's Wallet app. Apple said the feature is "coming later this year," but it is unclear if it will require iOS 26.2, or if will be enabled with a server-side update.

Earlier this month, Apple updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro with its next-generation M5 chip, and previous rumors have indicated the company still planned to announce at least a few additional products before the end of the year. However, as we head into November, it is unclear if that will still happen.

The following Apple products have at one point been rumored to be updated in 2025:

The following products are rumored to launch in late 2025 or early 2026:

Apple rarely announces new products in November, but it is not unheard of. Apple introduced the first 16-inch MacBook Pro in November 2019, and the original HomePod mini debuted in November 2020. Apple has even announced a few products in December over the years, such as multiple Mac Pro models, the Pro Display XDR, and the AirPods Max.

HomePod mini and Apple TV inventory is starting to dwindle at select Apple Store locations around the world, as often happens ahead of new models.

There is one big caveat, though. Apple delayed its more personalized version of Siri until next year — it is expected to launch with iOS 26.4 in March — so perhaps it is holding off on releasing a new HomePod mini until then. Apple's long-rumored smart home hub was reportedly delayed until the all-new Siri is ready. However, this is just a theory.

Apple's professional video editing tool Final Cut Pro often receives a major update in November, and we recently reported that the company is possibly planning to release iPad versions of its Final Cut Pro companion apps Compressor and Motion, Logic Pro companion app MainStage, and Pixelmator Pro. Maybe those will come out next month, too.

Finally, Apple has been heavily promoting its upcoming sci-fi drama series Pluribus, which hails from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. The first two episodes of Pluribus will be released on Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) on Friday, November 7, and a new episode will follow every Friday through December 26.

Of course, these are only the things that we know to expect, and Apple could have some other announcements in store this November. Apple will likely implement its extended return policy for the holiday season next month, announce year-end awards for services like Apple Music and the App Store, and more. Stay tuned!

