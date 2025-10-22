Apple Shares Trailer for Mysterious Show From 'Breaking Bad' Creator

Apple today shared the first full trailer for Pluribus, an upcoming sci-fi drama series hailing from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.



Pluribus stars Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn, who also starred in the Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul. In the "genre-bending" series, Apple says "the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

Seehorn plays a woman named Carol, who is "different" from others.

In case you missed it, Apple TV+ is being rebranded as Apple TV . The first two episodes of the first season will be released on the streaming service on Friday, November 7, and a new episode will follow every Friday through December 26.

Apple has already picked up the series for a second season.

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television, and Gilligan serves as one of the executive producers and as a writer for some episodes.

Over the past few months, Apple has shared several mysterious clips from the show.

If you dial 202-808-3981, an automated message related to the show will play, and there is an option to sign up for promotional Apple TV+ text messages.