Apple Might Release iPad Apps for Pixelmator Pro, MainStage, and More

Apple might be preparing iPad apps for Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, Motion, and MainStage, according to new App Store IDs uncovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. All four of the apps are currently available on the Mac only.



A quick overview of each app:



Pixelmator Pro : Professional image editing app acquired by Apple earlier this year

: Professional image editing app acquired by Apple earlier this year Compressor : Final Cut Pro companion app for compressing audio and video files

: Final Cut Pro companion app for compressing audio and video files Motion : Final Cut Pro companion app for creating 2D/3D titles, transitions, and effects

: Final Cut Pro companion app for creating 2D/3D titles, transitions, and effects MainStage: Logic Pro companion app for live performances

There is already a less-capable Pixelmator app available for the iPad and iPhone.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro have been available on select iPad models since May 2023, but Apple's companion apps have remained limited to the Mac.

A subscription is required to use Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on the iPad. In the U.S., the iPad versions of both apps cost $4.99 per month, or $49 per year.

Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, Motion, and MainStage are available for one-time purchase on the Mac, with prices ranging from $29.99 to $49.99. It is unclear if Apple would make the iPad versions of these apps require a subscription too.

It is also unclear when Apple would announce these iPad apps. The annual Final Cut Pro Creative Summit is typically held in November, and Apple occasionally times these sorts of announcements with the conference, but the next edition of the event is postponed until spring 2026. However, an announcement could still happen at any time.