Apple's Vision Pro App Coming to iPad
Apple will bring the Vision Pro companion app to the iPad with the release of iPadOS 26.1, marking the first time iPad users can manage and explore spatial content for the headset directly from their devices.
Apple mentioned the expansion in the press release for the new Vision Pro with the M5 chip. The Vision Pro app was first introduced earlier this year with iOS 18.4, giving iPhone users the ability to browse and download apps, games, and media experiences for the Vision Pro without needing to wear the headset.
The app features a Discover page that highlights curated recommendations for "new and noteworthy experiences available on Apple Vision Pro," including categories such as Immersive Video, 3D movies, and other spatial apps. The My Vision Pro page within the app provides device-specific information and tools. The app also includes guest management features.
The Vision Pro app was automatically installed for iPhone users after updating to iOS 18.4 in April, and the iPadOS 26.1 release will extend the same integration to iPads. iPadOS 26.1 is likely to be released later this month or in early November.
