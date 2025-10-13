Apple TV+ Being Rebranded as Apple TV

Buried in its announcement about "F1: The Movie" making its streaming debut on December 12, Apple has also announced that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply ‌Apple TV‌.



A single line near the end of the press release states "‌Apple TV‌+ is now simply ‌Apple TV‌, with a vibrant new identity," though Apple's website has yet to be updated with any changes, so we're unsure on the details of the new identity. Apple's blurb about the streaming service at the bottom of the press release also reflects the updated naming.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

Apple of course offers its set-top box hardware under the ‌Apple TV‌ name while also offering the ‌Apple TV‌ app across various platforms as a hub for ‌Apple TV‌+ and other content. As a result, offering Apple's streaming service itself under the same name may lead to some confusion, and the reason for the change is unclear.