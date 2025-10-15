Here's Everything Apple Announced Today
We didn't get a second fall event this year, but Apple did unveil updated products with a series of press releases that went out today. The M5 chip made an appearance in new MacBook Pro, Vision Pro, and iPad Pro models.
We've rounded up our coverage and highlighted the main feature changes for each device below.
MacBook Pro
- M5 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- Neural Accelerators for GPU
- 153GB/s memory bandwidth, up from 120GB/s
- 2x faster SSD
- Up to 4TB storage
- Priced starting at $1,599
Vision Pro
- M5 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 10 percent more pixels rendered on micro-OLED displays for sharper images and crisper text
- Refresh rate up to 120Hz for reduced motion blur
- Longer 2.5 hour battery life
- More comfortable Dual Knit Band
- Priced starting at $3,499
- Dual Knit Band included with M5 model, or $99 standalone
iPad Pro
- M5 chip with up to 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 12GB RAM minimum
- 2x faster SSD read and write speeds
- N1 networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6
- C1X modem with up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance
- Fast charge support with 50% charge in 35 minutes
- Priced starting at $999
Our Full Coverage
There are more tidbits on what was announced today available in our coverage of the new devices.
Launch Date
The new M5 devices are available for pre-order starting today, and will launch on Wednesday, October 22.
