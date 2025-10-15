Here's Everything Apple Announced Today

We didn't get a second fall event this year, but Apple did unveil updated products with a series of press releases that went out today. The M5 chip made an appearance in new MacBook Pro, Vision Pro, and iPad Pro models.

MacBook Pro

M5 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU

Neural Accelerators for GPU

153GB/s memory bandwidth, up from 120GB/s

2x faster SSD

Up to 4TB storage

Priced starting at $1,599

Vision Pro

M5 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU

10 percent more pixels rendered on micro-OLED displays for sharper images and crisper text

Refresh rate up to 120Hz for reduced motion blur

Longer 2.5 hour battery life

More comfortable Dual Knit Band

Priced starting at $3,499

Dual Knit Band included with M5 model, or $99 standalone

iPad Pro

M5 chip with up to 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12GB RAM minimum

2x faster SSD read and write speeds

N1 networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6

C1X modem with up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance

Fast charge support with 50% charge in 35 minutes

Priced starting at $999

Launch Date

The new M5 devices are available for pre-order starting today, and will launch on Wednesday, October 22.