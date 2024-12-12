Apple Adopting Custom-Designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Chip in 2025, Cutting Reliance on Broadcom

Apple is switching over to a new Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip that it designed in-house starting in 2025, reports Bloomberg. The combined Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip will replace components from Broadcom, allowing Apple to reduce its reliance on the company.



The chip, referred to as "Proxima" internally, will be introduced in Apple products starting in 2025. It will come to the iPhone 17 models, the Apple TV, and HomePod mini to begin with, and to the iPad and the Mac in 2026.

Apple's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip is distinct from the 5G modem chip that Apple is also designing, but eventually, Apple wants to combine these into a single component. The overarching goal is to create a wireless setup where the components are tightly integrated and more energy efficient, allowing Apple to cut down on the battery use of cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technologies.

Apple will also be able to create thinner devices and new wearable technology with the custom chips that it is creating.

Like Qualcomm, Broadcom is a company that has long supplied components to Apple for its devices. Apple does not want to continue to rely so heavily on parts from either Qualcomm or Broadcom, and it will also start phasing out Qualcomm modems in 2025. The iPhone SE, low-end ‌iPad‌, and ‌iPhone 17‌ Air are set to adopt Apple's custom 5G modem.

Apple won't be able to stop using components from Broadcom entirely, and it will still use a Broadcom-designed radio frequency filter for modems. Apple is also working with Broadcom on future cloud server chips.