Tim Cook Says Apple is 'Making Good Progress' on Personalized Siri

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters that the company is "making good progress on a personalized Siri" that is powered by Apple Intelligence, although he did not provide an updated launch timeframe for the features.



Cook's comment was revealed just after Apple reported record earnings results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, with revenue of $94 billion.

Apple first announced the personalized Siri features during its WWDC 2024 keynote, but in March it announced that they were delayed. The new capabilities will include better understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

Apple most recently said it plans to release the personalized Siri features in 2026. The company is facing multiple class action lawsuits over the delay.