 EU iPhone Users Get AirPods-Like Pairing and Notification Forwarding for Third-Party Wearables in iOS 26.5 - MacRumors
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EU iPhone Users Get AirPods-Like Pairing and Notification Forwarding for Third-Party Wearables in iOS 26.5

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iOS 26.5 introduces several interoperability changes for third-party wearables, which means European iPhone users have access to new capabilities when using non-Apple accessories.

european union eu
To comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple is letting third-party wearables access some features that have historically been limited to the Apple Watch and AirPods.

  • Proximity pairing - Third-party earbuds are able to use proximity pairing to connect to an iPhone, similar to the AirPods. Bringing a set of earbuds that support the feature near an iPhone will initiate an AirPods-like one-tap pairing process, so third-party wearables like earbuds will no longer require multiple steps to pair.
  • iPhone notifications - Third-party accessories like smartwatches are able to receive notifications from the iPhone, and users are able to view and react to them. Interactive notifications from the iPhone have been limited to the Apple Watch, while third-party wearables have only been able to display read-only notifications. Notifications can only be forwarded to a single connected device at a time, so turning on notifications for a third-party wearable disables notifications on Apple Watch.
  • Live Activities - Live Activities from the iPhone can be displayed on a third-party wearable, similar to how Live Activities are shown on an Apple Watch.

Accessory makers will need to add support for the interoperability updates, so they may not be available right away. Third-party TVs, smartwatches, and headphones will be able to use the features.

Apple has been testing the interoperability changes in betas for the last several months, starting with iOS 26.3, but they're available for all EU users with the launch of iOS 26.5.

Apple updated its Developer Program License Agreement to reflect the EU changes. Forwarded notifications and Live Activities cannot be used for advertising, profiling, training models, or monitoring location. Forwarded information can't be sent to any other app or device besides the authorized target accessory, nor can it be modified in a way that "materially changes the meaning."

Expanded support for third-party wearables is limited to iPhone users in the European Union with an Apple account set to an EU country or region.

Apple has warned that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is forcing it to make "concerning changes" to its products and services in the EU, and exposing customers to new risks while also disrupting the way that Apple products work together. In September, Apple urged European regulators to scrap the DMA, and in November, it shared a study it commissioned that found the DMA has not resulted in lower prices for consumers.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tag: European Union
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Neutral)
Related Forums: AirPods, iOS 26

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Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
13 minutes ago at 02:03 pm

I wonder how long before some "I told you so" hack where someone takes some Chinese device and it abuses this access....
I don't think that it is a real concern, I think Apple is just fear mongering to avoid implementing features that make other devices compete with the Apple eco system.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adam-Jobs
23 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Good!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Nice Avatar
Mr. Nice
9 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Thanks EU🏆🏁
Power to the people,
not to the Billion dollar Big techs👍
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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