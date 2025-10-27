Apple Says U.S. Passport Feature on iPhone is Coming Soon

You will soon be able to add a digital version of your U.S. passport to your iPhone, according to Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.



Bailey reiterated that the feature is coming soon during her keynote at the Money20/20 USA conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, as reported by 9to5Mac.

On its iOS 26 page, Apple says the delayed feature will be "coming later this year."

Apple's website previously said a software update would be required to use the feature, but it no longer mentions that. As a result, it is unclear if the feature will require an update like iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2, or if it will be enabled with a server-side update.

After creating a digital passport in the Wallet app, you will be able to present it in person at TSA checkpoints in select U.S. airports for identity verification purposes during domestic travel. However, Apple says it is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel and border crossing purposes.

Apple says the Digital ID feature is secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID.

It will also be possible to use the Digital ID feature for age and identity verification in apps, online, and in stores, according to Apple.

Apple says the feature will be compatible with U.S. passports only. However, perhaps it will expand to additional countries in the future.

iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.