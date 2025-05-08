iOS 19 Beta is a Month Away With These New Features for Your iPhone

The first iOS 19 beta is just one month away, and there are already many new features and changes that are expected with it.



Apple should seed the first iOS 19 beta to developers immediately following the WWDC 2025 keynote, which is scheduled for Monday, June 9. Following beta testing, the update should be released to the general public in September.

Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far.



New Design With Floating Tab Bar

iOS 19 is expected to introduce a new design that looks more like the visionOS operating system on the Apple Vision Pro headset.



According to Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, iOS 19 will have a glass-like appearance, with added translucency for menus, buttons, and other user interface elements. He also expects rounder app icons, and a new floating tab bar in Apple apps.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also expects iOS 19 to have a visionOS-like design, and he believes the design changes will be the biggest since iOS 7.



Stage Manager for iPhones

Last month, a leaker known as Majin Bu claimed that iOS 19 will enable support for at least a limited version of Stage Manager on iPhone models with a USB-C port.



In a blog post citing sources, the leaker said that when an iPhone with a USB-C port is connected to an external display, users will be able to take advantage of a Stage Manager-like interface with multiple apps open at once on the screen. However, he said that there might be more limitations compared to Stage Manager on iPads.

iPhone models with a USB-C port include all iPhone 15 models and newer.

iPhones with both Lightning and USB-C ports can already be connected to external displays, but only for basic screen mirroring.



End-to-End Encryption for RCS

In March, Apple said that it plans to add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to the Messages app in future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS software updates. That likely means iOS 19, macOS 16, and other corresponding updates.



Apple promising end-to-end encryption for RCS messages indirectly confirms that it will be adopting the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 specification, which also includes several iMessage-like enhancements that were originally introduced in version 2.7 of the specification. iOS 18 supports RCS Universal Profile 2.4.

Here are five new capabilities to expect for RCS conversations on iOS 19:



End-to-end encryption, which will prevent Apple and any other third party from being able to read messages and attachments while they are being sent between devices

In-line replies

Edit messages

Unsend messages

Full-fledged Tapback support for RCS messages, ensuring they always work

iMessage conversations with blue bubbles have supported end-to-end encryption by default since iOS 5. In addition, iMessage has supported in-line replies since iOS 14, while the options to edit and unsend iMessages were introduced with iOS 16.

Apple has not indicated which iOS version will upgrade RCS, but iOS 19 or a follow-up update like iOS 19.1 or iOS 19.2 seems like a safe bet.



Live Translate With AirPods

At least some AirPods models will be getting a new live translation feature with iOS 19 and an accompanying firmware update, according to Gurman.



Here is how that feature will work, according to his report:

The capability will work like this: If an English speaker is hearing someone talk in Spanish, the iPhone will translate the speech and relay it to the user's AirPods in English. The English speaker's words, meanwhile, will be translated into Spanish and played back by the iPhone.

Google already offers a similar Live Translate feature.

He also said iOS 19 will have bolstered translation capabilities, which likely means improvements are coming to the Apple Translate app.



Revamped Health App With Coaching Feature

A revamped Health app is expected to debut as early as iOS 19.4 next year.



Apple plans to offer a new AI-powered health coaching feature that offers personalized health recommendations, according to Gurman. The information provided by the coaching feature would be accompanied by videos from health experts that inform users about various health conditions and ways to make lifestyle improvements. For example, if the Apple Watch tracks poor heart-rate trends, a video could explain the risks of heart disease.

Food tracking will be another big part of the revamped Health app, which could compete with the MyFitnessPal app, according to Gurman.



Personalized Siri

In March, Apple delayed the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed at WWDC last year. The company said it anticipated rolling out the Siri upgrades at some point "in the coming year," so the features could launch as part of iOS 19 later this year. However, they could also arrive as part of a later update, such as iOS 19.1 through iOS 19.4.



Whenever they launch, the Siri upgrades will include understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, during its WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The more personalized Siri features will require an iPhone model that supports Apple Intelligence, so you will need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, any iPhone 16 model, or any iPhone 17 model launching later this year.



EU Changes

In March, the European Commission announced a long list of changes that Apple is legally required to implement in future iOS 19 and iOS 20 updates.



The announcement clarifies interoperability requirements that Apple is required to adhere to in the EU, under the Digital Markets Act, which has been fully enforced since March 2024. The changes will further open up the iPhone and its technologies to competing companies and devices, and Apple is not happy about it.

Here are some of the key requirements:



Third-party smartwatches must be able to display and interact with iOS notifications by the end of 2025, which likely means iOS 19.2 or earlier.

Apple must make its automatic audio switching feature available to third-party headphones by June 1, 2026, which likely means iOS 19.4 or earlier. This is the feature that allows most AirPods and select Beats to automatically switch connection between Apple devices, such as a Mac and an iPhone.

Apple must make changes to iOS that allow for third parties to offer equivalent AirDrop alternatives by June 1, 2026.

Apple must make changes to iOS that allow for third parties to offer equivalent AirPlay alternatives by iOS 20, or the end of 2026. iOS 20 is expected to be released to the general public in September 2026.

The entire list of changes can be found on the European Commission's website.



Google Gemini Integration

In court last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai suggested that iOS 19 might include built-in Google Gemini integration.



iPhone models with Apple Intelligence have already offered ChatGPT integration since iOS 18.2. With user permission, Siri can show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT is also an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images. Google Gemini would likely have similar integration across Siri and Writing Tools, becoming a second option alongside ChatGPT.

Google Gemini is already available as an iPhone app.



Compatibility

According to a reliable source of iOS-related information, iOS 19 will be compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.

This means that iOS 19 would not be available on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but those devices would continue to receive security updates.



More

Read our iOS 19 roundup for more details about the upcoming software update.