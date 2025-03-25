iOS 19 Again Rumored to Feature visionOS-Like 'Glassy' Design

Leaker Jon Prosser today shared a "first look" at Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update, providing mockups of what different apps and features will supposedly look like. Prosser claims the mockups are based on "the real deal" version of iOS 19 that he has seen, but says he is sharing replica images in order to prevent his sources from getting into trouble.
Confusingly, Prosser's video features some design changes that are "real," and others that he made up as a joke. He includes a Home Screen view with round icons rather than square icons, for example, but at the tail end of the video, he says that's not an accurate depiction of what the icons will look like.
Here's what Prosser has to say about different iOS 19 elements:
Lock Screen - There's no functional change, but there is a visual overhaul. In Prosser's mockup, it looks similar to the current Lock Screen, with some translucency changes to notifications and a more 3D floating look to the buttons.
Settings and Popups - Menu elements, popups, and buttons have a more rounded aesthetic with a "glassy" styling.
Apps - App menus and buttons will have the same look with rounded corners, circular design, and floating style modeled after visionOS.
Keyboard - There's a more rounded design at the top with a visionOS glassy design. Prosser says that the keyboard "almost looks like it's floating."
Prior to today's video, Prosser shared mockups of the Messages and Camera apps, which have the design that he described. There are bubble-shaped floating navigation buttons and softer, rounder corners for interface elements, along with added translucency.
Jon Prosser's Messages app mockup
Prosser's iOS 19 Camera app mockup
According to Prosser, Apple's Sports app and Invites app offer an inside peek at what the iOS 19 redesign will look like, echoing previous discussion about how Apple has already been using glassy buttons and interface elements for its newest apps.
Prosser says that overall, there are no signs of any new major AI features or other significant additions, with iOS 19 focusing primarily on design updates.
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost.
The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month.
In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update.
Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far.
visionOS-Like Design
In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19.
According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April.
Priority Notifications
If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas.
iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.
With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
Apple today announced that AirPods Max with a USB-C port will be gaining support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio with a firmware update next month, alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4.
For context, audio files are typically compressed to keep file sizes smaller. There are lossy compression standards like MP3, and Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec...
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.
Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...