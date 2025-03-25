iOS 19 Again Rumored to Feature visionOS-Like 'Glassy' Design

Leaker Jon Prosser today shared a "first look" at Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update, providing mockups of what different apps and features will supposedly look like. Prosser claims the mockups are based on "the real deal" version of ‌iOS 19‌ that he has seen, but says he is sharing replica images in order to prevent his sources from getting into trouble.

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light
Confusingly, Prosser's video features some design changes that are "real," and others that he made up as a joke. He includes a Home Screen view with round icons rather than square icons, for example, but at the tail end of the video, he says that's not an accurate depiction of what the icons will look like.


Here's what Prosser has to say about different ‌iOS 19‌ elements:

  • Lock Screen - There's no functional change, but there is a visual overhaul. In Prosser's mockup, it looks similar to the current Lock Screen, with some translucency changes to notifications and a more 3D floating look to the buttons.
  • Settings and Popups - Menu elements, popups, and buttons have a more rounded aesthetic with a "glassy" styling.
  • Apps - App menus and buttons will have the same look with rounded corners, circular design, and floating style modeled after visionOS.
  • Keyboard - There's a more rounded design at the top with a visionOS glassy design. Prosser says that the keyboard "almost looks like it's floating."

Prior to today's video, Prosser shared mockups of the Messages and Camera apps, which have the design that he described. There are bubble-shaped floating navigation buttons and softer, rounder corners for interface elements, along with added translucency.

ios 19 messages app‌Jon Prosser‌'s Messages app mockup

iOS 19 Alleged Camera App RenderProsser's ‌iOS 19‌ Camera app mockup

According to Prosser, Apple's Sports app and Invites app offer an inside peek at what the ‌iOS 19‌ redesign will look like, echoing previous discussion about how Apple has already been using glassy buttons and interface elements for its newest apps.

Prosser says that overall, there are no signs of any new major AI features or other significant additions, with ‌iOS 19‌ focusing primarily on design updates.

Related Roundup: iOS 19

JonathanParker Avatar
JonathanParker
49 minutes ago at 03:27 pm
Hopefully these renders are based on one of many prototypes and is outdated, because if iOS 19 is even loosely based on or resembling of these renders, then we better prepare for disappointment. This is not the ”major redesign” that will ”conceptually change how iOS works” that we were expecting and were promised by Gurman.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
47 minutes ago at 03:29 pm
looks exactly the same but minor tweaks. Why did mark say huge changes since iOS 7 and will change how people use their phone. He said it's not just a fresh coat of paint. Such lies. As usual the hype is better than the actual product
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
45 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
looks nothing like vision OS another huge let down. Mark was wrong
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
44 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
Apart from these minor changes that isnt dramatic, what new features are we getting, like none, just a minor ui change that isnt noticeable. Mark take back what you said, its not a huge change.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
46 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
All iOS 19 features to be available in July 2026.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jashar7 Avatar
Jashar7
40 minutes ago at 03:36 pm

That doesn’t look like a redesign Apple would do I call this bs and misleading by these leakers also anyone in their right mind wouldn’t take their word because in reality no one knows how it looks like except Apple so until the first betas don’t even be disappointed or excited of what it’s going to look like.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
