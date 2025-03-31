iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, ‌iPhone‌ XS, or the ‌iPhone‌ XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past.



The ‌iPhone‌ XR, ‌iPhone‌ XS, and ‌iPhone‌ XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like ‌iOS 19‌ will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected to support ‌iOS 19‌, with a full compatibility list below.

While these iPhones will support ‌iOS 19‌, advanced features may be limited to newer iPhones with faster processors. Apple Intelligence in ‌iOS 18‌, for example, only runs on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro and the ‌iPhone 16‌ models.

As for iPadOS 19, it is expected to drop support for the seventh-generation low-cost iPad with A10 Fusion chip. It sounds like iPads that are equipped with the A12 Bionic such as the iPad mini 5 will be compatible with iPadOS 19.

The source that shared the information also provided details on the devices that would be compatible with ‌iOS 18‌ ahead of when ‌iOS 18‌ was unveiled.

Apple is planning to introduce ‌iOS 19‌ and iPadOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference that is set to begin on Monday, June 9.