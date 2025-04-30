Google CEO Suggests iOS 19 Will Feature Built-In Gemini Integration
Google CEO Sundar Pichai today said that he hopes to reach a deal with Apple regarding built-in Gemini integration on iPhones by the middle of this year, according to Bloomberg. The report said that Pichai shared this remark in court today, during the U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing antitrust trial against Google.
Pichai confirmed that he held a series of discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook about Google Gemini integration on iPhones last year.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 during its annual developers conference WWDC, which kicks off Monday, June 9. That would align with the mid-2025 timeframe provided by Pichai, so it seems likely that iOS 19 will offer Google Gemini integration, should a deal be reached. iOS 19 should be released to the general public in September.
iPhone models with Apple Intelligence have already offered ChatGPT integration since iOS 18.2. With user permission, Siri can show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT is also an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images.
Google Gemini would have similar integration across Siri and Writing Tools on iPhone models that are compatible with Apple Intelligence, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.
Google Gemini is already available as an iPhone app.
