Google CEO Suggests iOS 19 Will Feature Built-In Gemini Integration

Google CEO Sundar Pichai today said that he hopes to reach a deal with Apple regarding built-in Gemini integration on iPhones by the middle of this year, according to Bloomberg. The report said that Pichai shared this remark in court today, during the U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing antitrust trial against Google.

Google Gemini Phone
Pichai confirmed that he held a series of discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook about Google Gemini integration on iPhones last year.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 during its annual developers conference WWDC, which kicks off Monday, June 9. That would align with the mid-2025 timeframe provided by Pichai, so it seems likely that iOS 19 will offer Google Gemini integration, should a deal be reached. iOS 19 should be released to the general public in September.

iPhone models with Apple Intelligence have already offered ChatGPT integration since iOS 18.2. With user permission, Siri can show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT is also an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images.

Google Gemini would have similar integration across Siri and Writing Tools on iPhone models that are compatible with Apple Intelligence, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.

Google Gemini is already available as an iPhone app.

gpat
gpat
36 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Please, no.
It's obnoxious enough as it is.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechnoMonk
TechnoMonk
35 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Don't do it Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher
sw1tcher
25 minutes ago at 09:20 am

Google CEO Sundar Pichai today said that he hopes to reach a deal with Apple regarding built-in Gemini integration on iPhones by the middle of this year,
"Hey, Siri. How many rocks should I eat a day?"




Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m4mario
m4mario
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Before we lose our cool, this is probably just an alternative to ChatGPT, not a replacement.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91
AppleFan91
15 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Appears to be similar to what we see with ChatGPT, per Gurman

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Daalseth
Daalseth
11 minutes ago at 09:34 am

People aren't wanting to have full conversations with Siri are they?
I'm not. Actually I don't want to have a conversation with my devices at all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
