Apple Says New EU Interoperability Rules 'Bad for Our Products and Our Users'

The European Commission today announced the decisions of its interoperability proceedings to assist Apple in complying with its obligations under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), but Apple has come out swinging, calling them "bad for our products and bad for our European users."



The DMA, which came into force last year, requires major platform holders or "gatekeepers" like Apple to provide third-party developers equal access to iOS and iPadOS system tools and features.

The Commission's first proceeding focused on iOS connectivity features for third-party connected devices like smartwatches, headphones, and virtual reality headsets. The decisions specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability for functionalities such as notifications, device pairing, and connectivity and data transfer functions like AirDrop and AirPlay.



The measures will grant device manufacturers and app developers improved access to iPhone features that interact with such devices (e.g. displaying notifications on smartwatches), faster data transfers (e.g. peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, and near-field communication) and easier device set-up (e.g. pairing).

The second proceeding focused on the process Apple has set up to address interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS.



Developers will benefit from a fast and fair handling of their interoperability requests. The measures will accelerate their ability to offer a wider choice to European consumers of innovative services and hardware that interoperate with iPhones and iPads.

The final measures set out in the two specification decisions follow an extensive engagement with Apple and input by third parties as part of the public consultation launched in December 2024.

However, according to Apple, the DMA effectively requires it to hand over intellectual property to competitors, including companies whose business model relies on copying others. This intervention, argues the company, allows officials or third parties to influence iPhone development to the point of micromanagement, making it harder to introduce new technologies in Europe.

Apple also expressed its concern that some data-driven companies are exploiting the DMA to bypass EU data protection standards, and seeking unfettered access to user devices and data, including unencrypted access to user notifications and details on connected Wi-Fi networks — amongst other privacy and security risks Apple flagged in its December 2024 report, which specifically calls out Meta.

To comply with the DMA, Apple launched a portal for EU developers to request additional interoperability with iOS and iPadOS. With over 250,000 APIs, the company believes it already provides third-party developers with robust tools for interoperability while protecting user data.



"Today's decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple's ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don't have to play by the same rules," said Apple in a statement given to MacRumors. "It's bad for our products and for our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users."

Apple said it has worked extensively with the Commission to comply with the DMA, and dedicated up to 500 engineers to the effort. The company believes it has met all requirements, and will continue engaging with regulators. But it's unconvinced the current demands will foster competition or innovation as intended.



Today's decisions mark the first time the Commission outlines concrete measures for a gatekeeper to comply with the Digital Markets Act," said Teresa Ribera, executive VP for clean, just and competitive transition. "Companies operating in the EU, irrespective of their place of incorporation, must comply with EU rules, including the Digital Markets Act. With these decision, we are simply implementing the law, and providing regulatory certainty both to Apple and to developers. Effective interoperability for third-party connected devices is an important step towards opening Apple's ecosystem. This will lead to a better choice for consumers in the fast-growing market for innovative connected devices. Also, from now on, developers will enjoy more transparency as to how their interoperability requests are handled by Apple. Today moves us closer to ensuring a level playing field in Europe, thanks to the rule of law.

The DMA's specification decisions are legally binding and Apple is required to implement the specified measures. However, the Commission says the decisions "fully respect Apple's rights of defense" and remain subject to independent judicial scrutiny.