Apple Says New EU Interoperability Rules 'Bad for Our Products and Our Users'

by

The European Commission today announced the decisions of its interoperability proceedings to assist Apple in complying with its obligations under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), but Apple has come out swinging, calling them "bad for our products and bad for our European users."

European Commisssion
The DMA, which came into force last year, requires major platform holders or "gatekeepers" like Apple to provide third-party developers equal access to iOS and iPadOS system tools and features.

The Commission's first proceeding focused on iOS connectivity features for third-party connected devices like smartwatches, headphones, and virtual reality headsets. The decisions specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability for functionalities such as notifications, device pairing, and connectivity and data transfer functions like AirDrop and AirPlay.

The measures will grant device manufacturers and app developers improved access to iPhone features that interact with such devices (e.g. displaying notifications on smartwatches), faster data transfers (e.g. peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, and near-field communication) and easier device set-up (e.g. pairing).

The second proceeding focused on the process Apple has set up to address interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS.

Developers will benefit from a fast and fair handling of their interoperability requests. The measures will accelerate their ability to offer a wider choice to European consumers of innovative services and hardware that interoperate with iPhones and iPads.

The final measures set out in the two specification decisions follow an extensive engagement with Apple and input by third parties as part of the public consultation launched in December 2024.

However, according to Apple, the DMA effectively requires it to hand over intellectual property to competitors, including companies whose business model relies on copying others. This intervention, argues the company, allows officials or third parties to influence iPhone development to the point of micromanagement, making it harder to introduce new technologies in Europe.

Apple also expressed its concern that some data-driven companies are exploiting the DMA to bypass EU data protection standards, and seeking unfettered access to user devices and data, including unencrypted access to user notifications and details on connected Wi-Fi networks — amongst other privacy and security risks Apple flagged in its December 2024 report, which specifically calls out Meta.

To comply with the DMA, Apple launched a portal for EU developers to request additional interoperability with iOS and iPadOS. With over 250,000 APIs, the company believes it already provides third-party developers with robust tools for interoperability while protecting user data.

"Today's decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple's ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don't have to play by the same rules," said Apple in a statement given to MacRumors. "It's bad for our products and for our European users. We will continue to work with the European Commission to help them understand our concerns on behalf of our users."

Apple said it has worked extensively with the Commission to comply with the DMA, and dedicated up to 500 engineers to the effort. The company believes it has met all requirements, and will continue engaging with regulators. But it's unconvinced the current demands will foster competition or innovation as intended.

Today's decisions mark the first time the Commission outlines concrete measures for a gatekeeper to comply with the Digital Markets Act," said Teresa Ribera, executive VP for clean, just and competitive transition. "Companies operating in the EU, irrespective of their place of incorporation, must comply with EU rules, including the Digital Markets Act. With these decision, we are simply implementing the law, and providing regulatory certainty both to Apple and to developers. Effective interoperability for third-party connected devices is an important step towards opening Apple's ecosystem. This will lead to a better choice for consumers in the fast-growing market for innovative connected devices. Also, from now on, developers will enjoy more transparency as to how their interoperability requests are handled by Apple. Today moves us closer to ensuring a level playing field in Europe, thanks to the rule of law.

The DMA's specification decisions are legally binding and Apple is required to implement the specified measures. However, the Commission says the decisions "fully respect Apple's rights of defense" and remain subject to independent judicial scrutiny.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: European Commission, European Union

Popular Stories

iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

Sunday March 16, 2025 10:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater...
Read Full Article158 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

Friday March 14, 2025 7:56 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the...
Read Full Article147 comments
Bent iPhone Air Feature

Apple Canned Larger iPhone 17 Air Model Over Fears of Bendgate 2.0

Monday March 17, 2025 4:07 am PDT by
Apple prototyped a larger ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air with a 6.9-inch display, but ultimately decided not to go ahead with the device because of fears that it could be susceptible to bending, according to a new report. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: When it first started work on the phone, it prototyped a device with a 6.9-inch screen — matching...
Read Full Article94 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Estimated to Cost Nearly Twice as Much as iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday March 17, 2025 6:42 am PDT by
In an investor research note today with British bank Barclays, analyst Tim Long said Apple's first foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $2,300 range in the United States, which would make it by far the most expensive iPhone model ever. If the first foldable iPhone starts at $2,299, that means it would cost nearly twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199. ...
Read Full Article260 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have Five New Features

Tuesday March 18, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around a year and a half away from launching, there are already some early rumors about the devices. Below, we recap some key iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Under-Screen Face ID In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said ...
Read Full Article71 comments
General iOS Mail Feature

iOS 18.3.2 Broke iCloud Mail Delivery

Monday March 17, 2025 3:31 pm PDT by
The iOS 18.3.2 update that Apple released last week appears to have broken iCloud Mail for some users. There are multiple complaints on Reddit and the MacRumors forums from users who say that iCloud Mail is not able to push new iCloud emails to their iPhones after the iOS 18.3.2 update. Affected users say that despite having the correct settings enabled, new iCloud emails are not showing up...
Read Full Article79 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

All Four iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Upgraded 24-Megapixel Front Camera and More

Monday March 17, 2025 7:50 pm PDT by
All four iPhone 17 models launching later this year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today with investment firm GF Securities, Pu shared a chart in which he reiterated that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera. By comparison, all four ...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Start at $899 With Surprisingly Good Battery Life, Camera Control, and More

Sunday March 16, 2025 9:05 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared some new details about the rumored iPhone 17 Air. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said he was told that the device may start at roughly $899 in the U.S., which means that it would occupy the same price point as the iPhone 16 Plus. This would make sense, as it has been widely rumored that the Air model will take over the Plus model's spot in the iPhone...
Read Full Article52 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
31 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Boo hoo. Large company doesn't like regulations that hurts their bottom line and benefits customers.

What else is new?

While the EU is far from perfect, most of their regulations are well-meaning.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surferfb Avatar
surferfb
18 minutes ago at 08:03 am
And Apple is 100% correct. EU doesn't care about end users or understand why Apple is popular with users in the first place. Some of the rules ('https://digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu/questions-and-answers/interoperability_en'):



* All features on Apple will have to enable interoperability for any type of connected device, free of charge, via complete, accurate and well-documented frameworks and APIs.

Do work for your competitors for free!



* The interoperability solutions for third parties will have to be equally effective to those available to Apple and must not require more cumbersome system settings or additional user friction.

Can't tell your users that the third parties might not be as safe as secure as Apple!



* All features on Apple will have to make available to third parties any new functionalities of the listed features once they become available to Apple.

You can't use new features to differentiate your products, the second you invent something for yourself you have to let others use it



* Apple will have to provide third parties with the technical assistance and report how it implemented the measures.

You have to help your competitors design their competing products, for free!

This blatant theft of Apple's intellectual property will chill innovation. I hope Apple is able to get large parts of this overreach overturned in the European courts.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yanksfan114 Avatar
yanksfan114
23 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Boo hoo. Large company doesn't like regulations that hurts their bottom line and benefits customers.

What else is new?

While the EU is far from perfect, most of their regulations are well-meaning.
Or large company doesn’t like spending billions on R&D just to have a competitor come along and pluck their IP to sell their own products that interface with Apple devices.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
16 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Sounds like a list of features Apple should remove from their devices in the EU come iOS 19.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
24 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Apple means to say is bad for their bottom line, but good for the users. Thankfully the EU cares about its citizens and protects their interests.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
24 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Hi. I'm the EU. Give me your money and technology. That will make life will be fair for everyone, particularly those that haven't spent any time creating a business.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments