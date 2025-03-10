iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience.



Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, and the company will simplify the way that users navigate and control their devices. The changes "go well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks."

While specific details are scarce, it's supposedly the biggest update to iOS since iOS 7, and the biggest update to macOS since Big Sur.

There are design elements taken from visionOS, but the update is only "loosely based" on the Vision Pro interface. visionOS features round app icons with a lot of translucency, plus a simple navigation system and more use of 3D elements.

It is Apple's hope that a revamped interface will renew interest in its latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs and distract from the delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence Siri features.

We'll get our first look at the new design in ‌iOS 19‌, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, which will take place sometime in June. After that, the updates will be tested for several months before seeing a public launch in the fall.