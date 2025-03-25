Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Event for June 9 to 13

Apple today announced that its 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on Monday, June 9, and end on Friday, June 13. As with WWDC events since 2020, WWDC 2025 will primarily be an online event that is open to all developers, with no associated cost.



Every WWDC begins with a keynote that happens on the first day of the event, and this year's keynote will take place on June 9. Apple will unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3.

‌WWDC 2025‌ will feature online sessions and labs so that developers can learn about the new software features and how to incorporate those features into their apps. Both the keynote and the online sessions will be available on the Apple Developer app, Apple website, and YouTube.

While ‌WWDC 2025‌ is an online event, Apple is planning a special in-person component for select developers and students. The in-person WWDC event will take place on June 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Invited attendees will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union at ‌Apple Park‌, as well as meet with Apple employees.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, prior Swift Student Challenge winners, and current Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can enter to attend the June 9 ‌Apple Park‌ event, and Apple will choose participants through a random lottery.

Apple held its Swift Student Challenge in February this year, and winners are set to be announced soon. Those who are named Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a multi-day experience.

Apple plans to provide developers with additional information about ‌WWDC 2025‌ through the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website as June approaches.