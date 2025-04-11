Apple Plans to Release Delayed Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ Features This Fall

Apple plans to release its delayed Apple Intelligence Siri features in the fall, according to a new report by The New York Times.



In early March, Apple said that it was going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized ‌Siri‌ experience, and that these features would be rolled out "in the coming year." Subsequently, Reuters reported that the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features have been delayed until 2026.

However, NYT reports today that its sources within Apple are still confident of a fall release. From the report:



Apple hasn't canceled its revamped Siri. The company plans to release a virtual assistant in the fall capable of doing things like editing and sending a photo to a friend on request, three people with knowledge of its plans said.

The ‌Siri‌ features in question were demonstrated at WWDC when introducing ‌iOS 18‌, and they were expected to come out in an update to ‌iOS 18‌. The functionality includes personal context, onscreen awareness, and improved app integration. Here's a quick summary:

Personal Context

Siri will be able to track emails, messages, files, photos, and more – learning from your interactions to help you stay organized and complete tasks.

Show me the files Sam sent me last week.

Find the email where Sam mentioned ice hockey.

Find the books Sam recommended to me.

Where's the recipe Sam sent me?

What's my passport number?

Onscreen Awareness

Siri will understand what's on your screen and act on it. For example, if someone texts you an address, you can ask Siri to add it to their contact card. Or, if you're viewing a photo, you can ask Siri to send it.



Deeper App Integration

Siri will handle more complex tasks across apps – things it currently can't do. Apple shared a few examples of what to expect:

Move files between apps.

Edit a photo and send it.

Get directions home and share the ETA with Sam.

Send the draft email to Sam.

Already, Siri has gained Type to Siri, a refreshed interface, ChatGPT integration, and improved natural language understanding.

Apple demonstrated many of the above missing Siri features in WWDC previews, and went on to advertise them on its website. It also promoted them in a since-pulled TV ad for iPhone 16 starring actor Bella Ramsey, as well as elsewhere. Apple has been sued at least three times over the delayed Siri features in California.