10+ Announcements Apple Could Have Rolled Into a February Event
Apple appears to have enough upcoming product announcements to justify a full event this month, yet all signs indicate these reveals will be handled through a series of press releases instead.
There are a multitude of rumors from reliable sources about specific announcements in the coming weeks, so here's everything that Apple could have feasibly included in a hypothetical February event:
- iOS 18.4 preview (beta expected next week)
- New iPhone 16 color option
- iPhone SE (fourth generation)
- Apple's first custom modem chip (debuting in iPhone SE)
- iPad (11th generation, A17 Pro or A18)
- iPad Air (11- and 13-inch, M3 or M4)
- Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air
- MacBook Air (13- and 15-inch, M4)
- AirTag (second-generation)
- Vision Pro-related announcement (hardware refresh to add the M5 chip with Apple Intelligence support, a price drop, a significant software update, or something else)
- Apple Command Center smart home hub preview (launch later in 2025)
Tim Cook's recent social media teaser for an Apple "launch" on February 19 is widely expected to relate to the fourth-generation iPhone SE. While the post confirms at least one product unveiling, it also suggests the company will not be holding a full-fledged event in the next few weeks.
Historically, Apple has used press releases to introduce products when the updates are more iterative, but the company has also hosted entire events for relatively modest announcements, such as the "Scary Fast" event in October 2023, which only saw the reveal of the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac models.
Several new devices are widely expected to be announced soon, including the fourth-generation iPhone SE, the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, and updated iPad Air and entry-level iPad models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the M4 MacBook Air should launch within weeks, while Apple's supply chain has been preparing for the arrival of new iPads. Software references have already confirmed the existence of many of these products, so launch is almost certainly right around the corner.
Apple has occasionally held February events, but they are rare. In recent years, the company has preferred March for spring product announcements, as seen with the 2022 event that introduced the green iPhone 13, third-generation iPhone SE, Mac Studio, and Studio Display. If Apple had opted for a February event this year, it would seemingly have had a more substantial series of announcements than some of its previous keynotes.
