Gurman: iPhone SE 4 Coming 'By Next Week,' Other Announcements Starting Tomorrow

Exact timing for the debut of the fourth-generation iPhone SE remains up in the air, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting in a tweet tonight that the device "should be announced by next week." Last week, Gurman indicated that it could arrive as early as this week and later claimed that it would be arriving this week, but there once again appears to be some uncertainty about the timing.



Interestingly, Gurman now says that Apple has a few other imminent announcements up its sleeve, including a "smaller announcement" planned for tomorrow. Apple's PR representatives for Vision Pro are also "reaching out to press about an announcement to come."

The M4 MacBook Air is expected to be introduced "within weeks," according to Gurman, though timing remains unclear as a launch has been thought to be imminent for a while now and was originally rumored to be planned as Apple's first hardware launch of the year.

M3 iPad Air and iPad 11 introductions are also expected within the next few months.