What to Expect From the 'Apple Launch' Next Week

by

Apple has yet to announce any new devices this year, but that could change starting next week.

Apple CEO Tim Cook today said to "get ready" for a "launch" on Wednesday, February 19.

"Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," said Cook, in a social media post. The post includes an #AppleLaunch hashtag, along with a short video featuring an animated Apple logo inside of a circle. No other details were provided.

So, what can we expect? We outline some possibilities below.

New iPhone SE or iPhone 16E

The most likely possibility seems to be a new entry-level iPhone SE. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman already said a new iPhone SE was coming by next week, prior to Apple's teaser, and he has since doubled down on his claim.

"Tim Cook teases the new iPhone SE," he said, in a social media post today.

The new iPhone SE is rumored to feature a larger screen than the current model, a USB-C port, Apple Intelligence support, and more.

Another rumored name for the next iPhone SE is iPhone 16E, which would be the so-called "newest member" of the iPhone 16 family.

New MacBook Air and iPads

New models of the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and entry-level iPad are "coming soon," according to Gurman. He said MacBook Air and iPad Air inventory is running low at many of Apple's stores. It is unclear if any of these devices will be announced next week, though, with Gurman seemingly suggesting they are coming a little bit later.

Newer chips are expected for these devices, including the M4 chip for the MacBook Air, the M3 chip for the iPad Air, and either the A16 Bionic chip or A17 Pro chip for the entry-level iPad 11. No other significant changes have been rumored.

Smart Home Hub

Apple's rumored smart home hub is not expected to enter mass production until the second half of 2025, but what if Apple surprises us with an early preview next week? Many all-new Apple product categories were previewed months prior to an actual launch, including the original iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and more.

The home hub is expected to resemble a HomePod with a screen, with rumored features including a 6-inch or 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support. Gurman said it can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall.

Gurman previously said the home hub will be "Apple's most significant release of the year," as it represents the company's "first step toward a bigger role in the smart home." He said the device will be like a "smaller and cheaper iPad" that lets users "control appliances, conduct FaceTime chats, and handle other tasks."

AirTag 2

The circle around the animated Apple logo in Cook's post has fueled online speculation about an AirTag 2 announcement next week. This is entirely based on the fact that the current AirTag, announced in April 2021, has a circular design.

Gurman is skeptical about an AirTag 2 next week, though.

"Lots of folks pointing out the circular design and think it's an AirTag," he said. "There is a new one coming this year. But Tim isn't going to put out a teaser for a new $29 accessory. He would for a major new low end iPhone though."

Gurman previously said the AirTag 2 will be released around the midpoint of 2025.

Rumored features for the next AirTag include a more tamper-proof speaker to reduce stalking, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip with up to 3× longer range for item tracking, and improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

apple launch feb 2025

