Apple Suppliers Preparing for New iPad Air, MacBook Air, and iPad 11
Apple's supply chain is gearing up for the upcoming launch of new iPad Air, MacBook Air, and entry-level iPad models, according to DigiTimes.
Apple's supply chain began shipments of the new devices in December, according to the report. The new iPad Air, MacBook Air, and entry-level iPad models are "coming soon," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but it is unclear exactly when. Gurman said a new iPhone SE will be announced this week, and the new Mac and iPad models should follow by March or April at the absolute latest, but perhaps much sooner.
In a paywalled report today, the Taiwanese supply chain publication vaguely said that the new devices will be "transitioning to Apple's own chips." Given that Macs and iPads already use Apple-designed processors, the report could be referring to Apple's rumored Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. However, Gurman previously reported that the chip would come to Macs and iPads "by 2026," so the exact timing of this shift remains to be seen.
Gurman said Apple's planned Wi-Fi chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, but it is unclear if it would have any consumer benefits compared to existing Wi-Fi chips in Apple devices, supplied by Broadcom. One benefit of Apple's chip could be power efficiency.
The new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with the M4 chip, while the iPad Air is rumored to get the M3 chip and the iPad 11 is said to gain either the A16 chip or A17 Pro chip. Beyond chips, no major changes are expected.
Popular Stories
The end of an 18-year era is on the horizon for the iPhone.
Apple reportedly plans to announce a new iPhone SE as soon as next week, and the device is expected to feature a full-screen design with Face ID, instead of a Touch ID home button. That means Apple will no longer sell any new iPhone models with a home button, for the first time since the original iPhone launched.
The home button...
Oppo has confirmed a February 20 global launch for its Find N5, which the company claims is the world's thinnest device in the foldable phone category. The phone is expected to be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 in the US.
The Chinese vendor has been teasing the device in the last few weeks, touting its waterproofing and nearly invisible display crease, and highlighting its thinness by compa...
There continue to be signs of a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip, indicating that we could see the machine launch in the not too distant future. A private account on X today shared the identifiers that the MacBook Air will use, and those identifiers correspond to the M4 chip.
According to the source, both the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with Apple's...
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost.
iCloud+ is the official name for Apple's paid iCloud storage plans, which range from 50GB for $0.99 per month to 12TB for $59.99 per month in the United States. iCloud+ plans already come with multiple perks for free, such as Hide My Email and HomeKit Secure Video, and now there is another one...
Apple has yet to release any new devices in 2025, but at least two new products are expected to be announced next week, according to rumors.
Below, we outline the new Apple products that are likely to be unveiled next week.
iPhone SE 4
Apple plans to announce the long-rumored iPhone SE 4 as soon as next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The new iPhone SE is rumored to...
Apple today increased its estimated trade-in values for select Mac models in the United States, with the full changes outlined below.
Apple says the extra trade-in credit for select Macs is available with the purchase of an eligible new Apple device through April 2.
The trade-in values increased by between $10 and $50.
Model
New Value
Old Value
MacBook Pro
Up to $925
...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that came out last September. macOS 15.3.1 comes a few weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.3.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia update through the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.7.4 and macOS 14.7.4 for those who are...
iOS 18.3 was released last month, so the first iOS 18.4 beta should be coming soon. iOS 18.4 is expected to be a more substantial update for the iPhone, with several new features and changes related to Apple Intelligence and beyond.
Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing. Below, we outline what to expect from the update so far.
Apple...