New iMac, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro Launch Tomorrow: 10 Things You Should Know

Monday November 4, 2024 2:36 am PST by Tim Hardwick

Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. This means we can expect new M4...