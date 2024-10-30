Here's a Real-World Look at the Dramatically Smaller Mac Mini and More

After announcing new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models this week, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to check out the products in person.

The Verge attended the gathering, and it has now shared hands-on photos of the dramatically smaller Mac mini, the refreshed color options for the iMac, the updated Magic accessories with USB-C ports, and more. We have highlighted a few of these photos below, and we encourage you to check out their article for a complete gallery.

All of the products are available to order now. The new Magic accessories have already started arriving to customers, and the new Macs launch Friday, November 8.