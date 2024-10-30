Apple Announcements Recap: M4 iMac, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro

Apple this week made three key Mac product announcements: new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models. These machines bring the M4 chip series to Apple's Mac lineup for the first time, but each in its own way offers several new features and changes that go beyond processors.

Below, we've compiled a recap of all the highlights.

New iMac

Apple on Monday announced its latest 24-inch iMac, bringing the M4 chip to the all-in-one desktop computer. The iMac with M4 delivers up to 1.7x faster performance for daily productivity tasks and 2.1x faster speeds for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, according to Apple.

The base model now includes 16GB of RAM, double the amount of the previous entry-level configuration, with an option for up to 32GB. For the M4 iMac models with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, all four of the USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s. The prior-generation M3 iMac with four ports had two Thunderbolt 3 ports and two USB-3 ports. The 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU models only have two ports, but both of those are Thunderbolt 4. All of the USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports also support USB 4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2.

Key features of the new iMac include:

  • New 12MP front camera with Center Stage and Desk View support.
  • New color options including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue.
  • Optional nano-texture display for further reduced glare (+$200).
  • Four Thunderbolt 4 ports on higher-end models (up from two Thunderbolt 3 ports).
  • Support for up to an 8K external display at 60Hz with M4 chip with 10-core CPU/GPU.

The updated iMac is available to order now. Pricing starts at $1,299 for the 8-core CPU/GPU version, while the 10-core CPU/GPU models with four ports are priced starting at $1,499. The first orders will arrive to customers and in-store availability will begin on Friday, November 8.

New Mac mini

Apple on Tuesday introduced completely redesigned Mac mini models featuring the company's latest M4 and M4 Pro chips. The new Mac mini boasts a dramatically smaller footprint, enhanced connectivity, and significant performance gains over the previous generation.

The new machine's enclosure measures just five inches square, thanks to a new thermal architecture that guides air through the device's foot to efficiently cool the system. As part of the redesign, Apple has relocated the power button to the bottom of the enclosure.

Here are the standout features of the redesigned Mac mini:

  • M4 chip with up to 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, or M4 Pro chip with up to 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU.
  • Up to 64GB memory on M4 Pro model, with 16GB now standard on base M4 model.
  • Two USB-C ports on the front and three Thunderbolt 5 ports on the back (M4 Pro model). The M4 model continues to have Thunderbolt 4 ports.
  • Up to 2x faster GPU performance than M1 model with M4 Pro.
  • Apple's first carbon-neutral Mac.

The base model with M4 chip starts at just $599, making it Apple's most affordable Mac. Pre-orders for the new Mac mini are open now, with availability beginning Friday, November 8.

New MacBook Pro

Apple on Wednesday announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, alongside a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 features a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and is up to 1.8x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 for tasks like editing gigapixel photos, while more demanding workloads like rendering complex scenes in Blender are up to 3.4x faster, according to Apple. It also features up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac.

Key enhancements in the new base model M4 MacBook Pro include:

  • 16GB of unified memory now standard, doubling the previous base configuration.
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, up from two Thunderbolt 3 ports in the predecessor.
  • Support for up to two 6K external displays, even with the laptop lid open.
  • Space Black color option, previously exclusive to higher-end models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip offers up to a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, delivering up to 3x faster performance than the M1 Pro, while the M4 Max model boasts up to a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU, providing a 3.5x boost over the M1 Max. Both models now include a minimum of 24GB of unified memory, with the M4 Max supporting up to 128GB.

Key enhancements in the new M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro models include:

  • Three Thunderbolt 5 ports with speeds up to 120 Gb/s and support for native DisplayPort 2.1 output.
  • Improved Liquid Retina XDR display with nano-texture glass option for enhanced viewing in bright environments.
  • 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View for simultaneous face and desk visibility during video calls.
  • 14 inch: Up to 22 hours of battery life on M4 Pro model and 18 hours on M4 Max.
  • 16-inch: Up to 24 hours of battery life on M4 Pro model and 21 hours on M4 Max.
  • Support for up to two 6K external displays on M4 Pro and four displays (three 6K over Thunderbolt, one 8K over HDMI) on M4 Max.

The updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are available to order now, with prices starting at $1,599. The first orders will reach customers and stores on Friday, November 8.

Other Notable Highlights This Week

What excited you most about Apple's announcements this week? Let us know in the comments.

