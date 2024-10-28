Mac Pro Now Comes With USB-C Accessories, Including Magic Mouse and Keyboard

Apple today updated its website to indicate that the Mac Pro now ships with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable in the box, instead of a USB-C to Lightning cable, and we have learned that the high-end desktop computer now comes with the new USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard accessories in the box as well.



There are no other changes to the Mac Pro today beyond the Magic accessories and charging cable switching from Lightning to USB-C.

Apple released the current Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip in June 2023, with pricing starting at $5,999 in the United States.

Apple released USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad accessories alongside the new iMac with the M4 chip earlier today. The accessories are also sold separately in white and black color options.