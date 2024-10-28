Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad With USB-C Ports

Alongside the new iMac, Apple announced updated versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. The accessories are now equipped with USB-C charging ports, whereas the previous models used Lightning. Apple includes the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard in the box with the iMac, and the Magic Trackpad is an optional upgrade.



"Every iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port, so users can charge their favorite devices with a single cable," said Apple, in a press release.

There does not appear to be any other changes to the Magic accessories beyond USB-C.

This story will be updated with more details.