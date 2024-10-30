Entire Mac Lineup Now Starts With at Least 16GB RAM, Ending 8GB Era

Apple this week announced new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, and they are all available with a minimum of 16GB of RAM. Apple also announced that the MacBook Air lineup now starts with 16GB of RAM too, at no additional cost, and this means that the entire Mac lineup now starts with at least 16GB of RAM.



Until now, the iMac, Mac mini, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air all started with 8GB of RAM, leading to criticism from some Apple customers in recent years.

Last year, an Apple marketing employee attempted to argue that 8GB of RAM in a Mac was probably analogous to 16GB of RAM in Windows PCs, given how efficient the unified memory is in M-series chips. Whether you believed that or not, you can rest assured that any new Mac sold by Apple today actually comes with a minimum of 16GB of RAM.

The latest Mac Studio and Mac Pro already started with 32GB and 64GB of RAM, respectively.