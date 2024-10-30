MacBook Pro Now Available With Nano-Texture Display for First Time

Apple's new MacBook Pro models are available with a nano-texture display option—the first time the option has ever been available on an Apple laptop.



First introduced with the Pro Display XDR in 2019, nano-texture glass is etched at a nanometer scale, which is meant to preserve image quality while scattering ambient light to cut down on glare. It is the most matte display type that Apple makes, and Apple claims that it is useful for high-end, color-managed workflows or demanding ambient lighting environments.

The new MacBook Pro introduces an all-new nano-texture display option that dramatically reduces glare and distractions from reflections. In bright lighting conditions, the new MacBook Pro can now show SDR content at up to 1,000 nits and still displays HDR content at up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. All together, it’s a game-changing experience for users working outdoors.

Earlier this week, Apple reintroduced the nano-texture display option to the iMac. The MacBook Pro's nano-texture glass is a build-to-order option that costs $150, configurable at the point of purchase. It is now available across the Pro Display XDR, Studio Display, ‌iMac‌, ‌MacBook Pro‌, and iPad Pro.