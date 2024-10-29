Mac Mini With M4 Pro Features Three Thunderbolt 5 Ports

Apple's new redesigned Mac mini with M4 Pro chip features three Thunderbolt 5 ports, the newest specification of Thunderbolt that offers speeds of up to 120 Gb/s, which is double the maximum bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4.



The new standard also features support for native DisplayPort 2.1 output over USB‑C. Thunderbolt 5 is fully compatible with USB4, and supports advanced protocols such as PCIe 4.0, allowing faster data access speeds for storage devices and peripherals.

In contrast, the new Mac mini with M4 chip includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Front ports on both models include two USB-C ports that support USB 3, and an audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones.

Both models also come standard with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display without an adapter. With M4, Mac mini can support up to two 6K displays and up to one 5K display, and with M4 Pro, it can support up to three 6K displays at 60Hz for a total of over 60 million pixels.

The new Mac mini with M4 starts with 16GB of memory for $599, while the M4 Pro models start with 24GB for $1,399. The new models are available to pre-order today with launch day arriving on Friday, November 8.