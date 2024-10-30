Apple Updates Base 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M4 Chip, 16GB of RAM, Extra Thunderbolt Port, Space Black, and More

Alongside higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, Apple today announced a handful of upgrades for the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, including the standard M4 chip, a minimum of 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB, an additional Thunderbolt port, a Space Black color option, and more.



In the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, the M4 chip is available with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

Apple already introduced the M4 chip in the iPad Pro earlier this year, and in the new iMac and Mac mini models this week. Geekbench 6 benchmark results showed the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip in the iPad Pro, and performance improvements should be similar for Macs with the M4 chip compared to previous models with the M3 chip.

Just like the new iMac, the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro now comes with a minimum of 16GB of RAM, compared to 8GB for previous models.

The base model 14-inch MacBook Pro is now equipped with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, whereas the previous model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The laptop now supports up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution, even when the lid is open.

Apple has made the darker Space Black finish available for the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro this year, alongside Silver. Space Black was previously exclusive to 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models configured with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips.

The base model 14-inch MacBook Pro has no major external design changes.

Apple says the new MacBook Pro models are available to pre-order starting today, and they will launch in many countries on Friday, November 8. In the U.S., the base 14-inch MacBook Pro continues to start at $1,599.

This story will be updated with more details.