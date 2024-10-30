New MacBook Pros and iMac Feature Upgraded Cameras With 'Center Stage' and 'Desk View' Support
All new MacBook Pro and iMac models unveiled this week feature an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage and Desk View support.
Apple says the new camera provides "enhanced video quality in challenging lighting conditions."
Center Stage is a feature that automatically keeps you centered in the camera's view as you move around, while Desk View can show others on a video call both a view of your face and an overhead view of your desk at the same time.
Center Stage is available in video calling apps like FaceTime and Zoom. The feature was previously limited to newer iPad models and Macs connected to Apple's external Studio Display. The new MacBook Pro and iMac models are the first Macs to support Center Stage without needing to rely on a Studio Display.
The new MacBook Pro and iMac models are available to order now and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, November 8.
